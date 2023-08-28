Just wanted to unite parties, no desire to become INDIA convenor: Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he just wanted to unite opposition parties and had no desire to become the convenor of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) grouping.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT PHOTO)

“I do not want to become anything. I have been saying this again and again,” said Kumar in response to a question on whether he will accept the role of the convenor ahead of the two-day third meeting of the grouping in Mumbai from August 31. He reiterated he has no personal ambition.

INDIA, which has Kumar as a key member, is expected to form an 11-member coordination committee and to discuss the broader approach for state-specific seat-sharing arrangements at the state level. A formula to create at least five other panels to handle specific tasks in the run-up to the 2024 general elections was also likely to be discussed.

A draft joint statement to be issued after the Mumbai meeting was under preparation amid talks on sharing social media content for better impact in the digital space. The INDIA bloc held its first two meetings meeting in Patna (June 23) and Bengaluru (July 17-18) with Kumar spearheading the unity efforts.

A leader of Bihar’s ruling alliance said Kumar is definitely expecting to be rewarded for his efforts in forging unity. He added Kumar is seeking Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s role in persuading the Congress to decide on the issue.

Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar’s deputy who accompanied the chief minister when the latter made the comments about the convenor’s post, remained non-committal on the issue. “The decision will be taken unanimously. We all are working together.”

The RJD chief last week said INDIA would have convenors in charge of three to four states for co-ordination and talks on seat adjustment, which will be finalised in Mumbai.

A transition of power has been speculated in Bihar with Kumar passing on the baton to Tejashwi Yadav in case the chief minister takes a more prominent role in national politics ahead of the 2024 national polls.

