Justice Ali M Magray takes oath as new chief justice of J&K and Ladakh HC

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Justice Ali Mohammad Magray as the new chief justice of the common high court for the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir and union territory of Ladakh in Srinagar on Thursday.

At a ceremony held in the Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey was sworn in as the chief justice of the high Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“He took and subscribed to the oath of office before the Lieutenant Governor, UT of J&K, Manoj Sinha,” a Raj Bhawan spokesman said in a statement.

The elevation of Justice Magray to the chair of chief justice of J&K and Ladakh comes owing to the transfer of Justice Pankaj Mithal to Rajasthan high Court.

Born in south Kashmir’s Kulgam in December 1960, Justice Magray started his career as an advocate after completing his law degree from Kashmir University in 1984.

He was appointed as senior additional advocate general in September 2009. He became a permanent judge of the high court at J&K in March 2013. He was also executive chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority.

The developments come after the union government on Tuesday notified the appointment of three new chief justices in different high courts following the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium.

Bombay high court judge PB Varale was appointed as the chief justice of the Karnataka high court while Justice Pankaj Mithal, who was chief justice of the J&K and Ladakh high court from December 2020, was appointed as the new chief justice of the Rajasthan high court.

Justice AM Magrey, a sitting judge of the J&K and Ladakh high court, was elevated as the new chief justice of the same high court.

The top court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit, on September 28 passed the resolution recommending eight cases of transfers and appointments of which the government cleared only three so far.