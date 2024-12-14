‘Justice for Wayanad’: Priyanka leads protest, demands relief package for landslide-hit constituency

Opposition MPs from Kerala including Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament demanding a relief package for landslide-hit Wayanad. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others stage a protest demanding a relief package for landslide-hit Wayanad during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, (PTI)

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among others were seen holding banners that read "Justice for Wayanad. Provide relief package for Wayanad" and "Wayanad ko nyay do, bhedbhav na karein" (Justice to Wayanad, there should be no discrimination).

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Vadra alleged that the Centre is refusing to give a special package to Wayanad, adding that there should be "no discrimination" during natural disasters.

"The government is refusing to give a special package to Wayanad. We have requested the Home Minister and we have written to the Prime Minister. Himachal Pradesh has also seen similar large-scale devastation and there is a Congress government there. They are seeking help from the Centre and yet in both cases, the Central government is denying the victims their due because of politics. They are citizens of India. There should be no discrimination during natural disasters," the Wayanad MP said.

Earlier on December 3,Vadra and MPs from Kerala met Union home minister Amit Shah and urged the Centre to provide immediate relief to landslide-affected people of Wayanad.

The Congress leader urged Shah to urgently consider releasing the required funds to support the rehabilitation efforts considering the severity of the disaster.

Vadra said a large area had been affected, so many people have been killed, with some families wiped out completely.

The landslides that struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad on July 30 left over 200 people dead and many others injured, nearly wiping out both areas.

During his visit to Wayanad, PM Modi undertook an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas before physically visiting the location of the disaster to review relief and rehabilitation efforts in the region.