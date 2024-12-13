What Rahul Gandhi said about Priyanka Gandhi's maiden Lok Sabha speech: 'Better than...'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's maiden speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday received a strong show of support from her brother, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the House Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders. Rahul Gandhi lauded Priyanka Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday.(ANI)

When asked about Priyanka's speech, Rahul Gandhi said her sister's first Lok Sabha address was better than his maiden speech in the House as a new MP. Rahul Gandhi became an MP for the first time in 2004.

"Wonderful speech. Better than my maiden speech, let's put it like that," Gandhi told media persons outside Lok Sabha.

Priyanka, the newly elected Member of Parliament from Wayanad, addressed the House for the first time today with a message focused on national unity, women’s empowerment, and the need to safeguard the constitution of India.

'Surakshakavach': Priyanka Gandhi on the constitution

Calling the Constitution a 'Suraksha kavach'(protective shield), Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Friday in her maiden address in the Lok Sabha attacked the ruling government and said that in the last 10 years, the Union government have made all attempts to break down the 'kavach' (shield).

Speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives while protecting Parliament in 2001.

Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the government's stance on the caste census in Lok Sabha and said that, "They win elections by narrowly escaping defeat... a caste census is the need of the hour, yet they trivialise it by discussing things like mangalsutras. Today, people of the country are demanding that there be a Caste Census."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra suggested holding a ballot to resolve ongoing political debates, stating, "Conduct elections through a ballot, and the truth will be revealed."

She also attacked the BJP-led NDA government on its policies saying "government is trying to weaken reservation through lateral entry, privatisation."

She further mentioned the meeting of Sambhal violence victims and said that they had a dream to get their children educated.