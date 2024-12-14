PM Modi to participate in Constitution debate in Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply in the debate on the 75th anniversary of India’s Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak in the Lok Sabha today.(Sansad TV)

The Lok Sabha began a two-day debate on December 13 to mark the start of the 75th year since the Constitution’s adoption.

On Friday, the debate saw fiery speeches from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh kicked off the discussion by highlighting the Constitution’s historical significance and its role in shaping India’s governance and its standing in the world. He reflected on the Constitution's origins, which came from extensive deliberations, and emphasized how it mirrors India’s civilisational values. Singh also addressed recent attempts to politicise its legacy.

In a pointed remark aimed at the Congress, Singh criticised efforts to credit the creation of India’s Constitution to a specific political party. He stressed that such attempts ignored the collective contributions of many individuals and the deep-rooted connection of the Constitution to India’s cultural and civilizational values.

"There has always been an attempt by a particular party to hijack the work of Constitution making... Today I want to make it clear, that our Constitution is not the gift of a single party. The Constitution of India was made by the people of India, in accordance with the values of India... Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, our government is working in accordance with the Dharma written in the Constitution of India. Our Constitution is progressive, inclusive, transformative... This is our country where a person born in a poor family can also become the Prime Minister of the country and he can also become the President of the country," Rajnath Singh said.

Priyanka Gandhi's maiden speech in Parliament

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, in her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, launched an attack on the ruling government, claiming that over the past decade, the Union government has made all efforts to dismantle the 'kavach' (shield).

"In the struggle of crores of Indians, in their strength to battle the toughest situations, and in their hope of justice from the country, the flame of our Constitution is burning. Our Constitution is 'suraksha kavach' (safety armour). Such a 'suraksha kavach' that keeps the citizens safe - it is a 'kavach' of justice, of unity, of Right to Express. It is sad that in 10 years, colleagues of the ruling side who make big claims have made all attempts to break down this 'kavach'. The Constitution promises social, economic and political justice. These promises are a safety armour and work to break this has begun. Through lateral entry and privatisation, this government is trying to weaken reservation," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The first session of the winter Parliament began on November 25, with both Houses adjourned early due to disruptions. The session will continue until December 20.