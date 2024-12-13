Congress tried to destroy Constitution’s basic principles: Rajnath Singh

Union minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Congress has undermined the core values of the Constitution by using it to further its political interests. Rajnath Singh asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “places the Constitution atop its head”. (PTI photo)

Initiating a debate in the Lok Sabha as the House took up a two-day “Discussion on the Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India”, Singh said the contribution of several leaders in the making of the Constitution was deliberately ignored and hit out at the Congress, asserting that “a particular party” always tried to “hijack and appropriate” the framing of the Constitution.

“Nowadays, I see several Opposition leaders carrying copies of the Constitution in their pockets. The reality is that they have learned this practice from their families, who have placed the Constitution in their pockets for generations,” Singh stated, in a veiled attack on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In contrast, he asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “places the Constitution atop its head”.

The union minister’s another subtle dig at Gandhi was about his comments during international trips.

Singh recalled an incident from 1995 when Pakistan presented a resolution on Kashmir at the Geneva Conference of the United Nations. At that time, the then Leader of the Opposition Atal Bihari Vajpayee travelled to Geneva to articulate India’s position under the Congress-led government of Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

“He gave all the credit to Narasimha Rao’s government in a foreign land, despite being the Leader of the Opposition. He then strongly criticised the central government back in India. I observe that many of our leaders say negative things about India while abroad—every political party should understand how the role of a mature opposition is accomplished,” Singh added.

Singh continued his criticism of the Congress leader without naming him about his slogan “Mohabbat ki dukaan”.

Referring to the Shah Bano case, Singh argued that Rajiv Gandhi’s action in undoing the court order through government legislation hindered the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country.

Singh said he found it “laughable” when Rahul Gandhi spoke about “mohabbat ki dukaan” (shop of love).

Responding to this, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her speech said, “The “Mohabbat ki dukaan” you find laughable, crores of Indians walked for it”, referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi undertook in 2022.