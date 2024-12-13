Parliament Winter Session Live: Govt, Opposition break impasse, Constitution debate in Lok Sabha today

Parliament Winter Session Live: The Constitution debate will take place in the Lok Sabha on December 13 and 14, and in the Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17. (ANI)

Parliament Winter Session Live: The Lok Sabha will meet today for a two-day discussion to mark 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution, with a similar debate scheduled in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday. While the primary focus of the debate will be the significance and evolution of the Constitution since its adoption on November 26, 1949, the sessions are marred by the ongoing confrontation between the ruling NDA and the Opposition, especially the Congress, which has caused a standstill in parliamentary proceedings for weeks....Read More

This deadlock has been mainly fuelled by allegations connecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Adani controversy and counter-accusations linking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to billionaire George Soros. As a result, both Houses have seen repeated adjournments since November 25.

The Congress has been relentless in calling for discussions on the Adani issue, a position that has irritated not just the BJP but also several Opposition allies like the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party. These parties accuse the Congress and BJP of disrupting parliamentary work due to their internal squabbles.

The debate in the Lok Sabha will kick off with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leading the government's narrative.

Around 12 to 15 MPs from the BJP and its allies, including former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Shrikant Shinde of Shiv Sena, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, are expected to participate in the discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make the concluding remarks on Saturday, addressing both the debate and the counterattacks from the Opposition.

Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of the Opposition, is likely to take the lead in highlighting the Adani issue. However, this focus could strain relations with Opposition allies, who are more likely to raise regional concerns and governance issues.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s speech will be closely followed, particularly after her controversial expulsion during the final sessions of the previous Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the BJP’s response on Monday, countering the Opposition’s anticipated "save the Constitution" narrative.

This slogan gained prominence earlier this year as various parties framed the government’s policies as a threat to the Constitution’s fundamental principles ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Both the BJP and Congress have issued strict three-line whips to their MPs, ensuring their attendance in the house during the scheduled debate on December 13-14.