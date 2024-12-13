Parliament Winter Session Live: Govt, Opposition break impasse, Constitution debate in Lok Sabha today
The Lok Sabha will meet today for a two-day discussion to mark 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution, with a similar debate scheduled in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday. While the primary focus of the debate will be the significance and evolution of the Constitution since its adoption on November 26, 1949, the sessions are marred by the ongoing confrontation between the ruling NDA and the Opposition, especially the Congress, which has caused a standstill in parliamentary proceedings for weeks.
This deadlock has been mainly fuelled by allegations connecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Adani controversy and counter-accusations linking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to billionaire George Soros. As a result, both Houses have seen repeated adjournments since November 25.
The Congress has been relentless in calling for discussions on the Adani issue, a position that has irritated not just the BJP but also several Opposition allies like the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party. These parties accuse the Congress and BJP of disrupting parliamentary work due to their internal squabbles.
The debate in the Lok Sabha will kick off with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leading the government's narrative.
Around 12 to 15 MPs from the BJP and its allies, including former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Shrikant Shinde of Shiv Sena, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, are expected to participate in the discussion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make the concluding remarks on Saturday, addressing both the debate and the counterattacks from the Opposition.
Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of the Opposition, is likely to take the lead in highlighting the Adani issue. However, this focus could strain relations with Opposition allies, who are more likely to raise regional concerns and governance issues.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s speech will be closely followed, particularly after her controversial expulsion during the final sessions of the previous Lok Sabha.
In the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the BJP’s response on Monday, countering the Opposition’s anticipated "save the Constitution" narrative.
This slogan gained prominence earlier this year as various parties framed the government’s policies as a threat to the Constitution’s fundamental principles ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Both the BJP and Congress have issued strict three-line whips to their MPs, ensuring their attendance in the house during the scheduled debate on December 13-14.
Parliament Winter Session Live: Vice President, PM, Parliamentarians pay floral tributes to Parliament attack martyrs
Parliament Winter Session Live: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with several Union ministers and MPs, paid floral tributes on Friday to honor those who sacrificed their lives during the 2001 terror attack on Parliament, 23 years ago.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also attended the tribute event held outside the old Parliament building, now known as Samvidhan Sadan.
CISF personnel performed a ceremonial salute ('salami'), followed by a moment of silence to commemorate the anniversary.
Previously, the CRPF used to perform the 'salami shastra' (present arms) at the ceremony.
The 2001 attack involved five armed terrorists. However, personnel from the Parliament Security Service, CRPF, and Delhi Police successfully thwarted the assault, preventing the attackers from entering the building.
Parliament Winter Session Live: Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 passed in Lok Sabha
Parliament Winter Session Live: Lok Sabha passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Thursday after Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai responded to the debate.
In his response, the minister said that the Modi government has been offering full support to states facing any disaster, and he dismissed opposition criticisms, asserting that the bill’s impact will be positive.
The bill aims to improve the effectiveness of the National Disaster Management Authority and State Disaster Management Authorities.
It proposes amendments to the Disaster Management Act of 2005 to clarify and align the roles of various Authorities and Committees involved in disaster management, while also granting statutory recognition to certain pre-Act bodies such as the National Crisis Management Committee and the High-Level Committee.
Parliament Winter Session Live: Lok Sabha to discuss Constitution’s 75th anniversary
Parliament Winter Session Live: The discussion on the Constitution will be held in the Lower House on December 13 and 14, and in the Upper House on December 16 and 17, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced after a meeting where Speaker Om Birla engaged with floor leaders of various parties. Opposition parties had called for discussions in both Houses of Parliament to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.