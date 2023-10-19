K Kavitha's 'glass houses' jibe over Priyanka Gandhi's ‘family’ politics barb

Senior BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday responded to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remark hinting at the former's family's influence in the Telangana government, saying "those sitting in glass houses shouldn't be throwing stones at others".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Telangana. (ANI)

K Kavitha is the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She was referring to Vadra's remark that three of the ministers in Telangana are from the chief minister's family.

She said Priyanka Gandhi herself was from the family of politicians.

"Priyanka Gandhi, who is the great-great-granddaughter of Motilal Nehru, great-granddaughter of Jawahar Lal Nehru, granddaughter of Indira Gandhi and daughter of Rajiv Gandhi is talking about family politics," she said.

"This is the funniest thing I have heard in the election campaign. They should not be sitting in glass houses and throwing stones at others," she added.

Both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in Telangana. While speaking in a rally, Vadra said on Wednesday that the people of Telangana dreamt there would be social justice but three of the ministers in Telangana were from the chief minister's family. She added that despite 50 percent backward classes population, the state cabinet had only three ministers from the group.

K Kavitha also attacked Rahul Gandhi today.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting Telangana. He has accused the Telangana government of corruption of ₹1 lakh crore in a couple of projects. The scriptwriters are misguiding him. Rahul Gandhi does not need to worry about the people of Telangana...We know how to run our state by ourselves. We are the number one state in the country - in terms of per capita income, in terms of paddy production and irrigation projects," she said.

On Wednesday, Vadra also alleged that the KCR government in Telangana was being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a remote control.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi repeated the family charge.

“The whole control of Telangana state is in the hands of one family and corruption is highest in the state in the country,” Gandhi said in a rally in Telangana's Bhupalpally.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

With inputs from PTI, ANI