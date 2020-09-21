Kafeel Khan meets Priyanka Gandhi, says no plan to join Congress

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:21 IST

Dr Kafeel Khan, suspended pediatrician of Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College who met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi on Monday, dismissed the likelihood of joining the grand old party.

But despite his denial, speculation is rife the Congress plans to project him as the party’s Muslim face in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

“The party will decide at the appropriate time,” said a Congress leader.

For his part, Kafeel refuted reports that he was joining the Congress.

“I, along with family members, met Priyanka Gandhi to thank her for the support during incarceration in Mathura jail. The Congress not only launched a movement to put pressure on the state government for my release, but was also in contact with my family members residing in Gorakhpur,” he said.

There was no talk with Priyanka about politics nor there was any indication from the Congress leadership about joining the party, he said.

Kafeel is currently staying in Jaipur. He decided to move to the Rajasthan state capital after his release from Mathura jail on September 2 on the orders of Allahabad high court.

The court had set aside his detention under the National Security Act, saying that the February 13 order against Khan by the Aligarh district magistrate was illegal.

A day after his release, he had demanded reinstatement to the post of lecturer in BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur. He was arrested in connection with his speech in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Congress party’s in-charge of UP, interacted via video conferencing with candidates, who appeared for the examinations for the posts of police sub-inspector (S-I) and village development officer (VDO). She has been interacting with the youths preparing for competitive examinations through video conferencing of late.

“Had interaction with candidates for recruitment to posts of SI, UP (police). It’s common that there is neither a clear communication nor any deadline. Somehow, the recruitment gets stuck up or obstacles are put up in the process. Government should give right to employment to the youth, instead of giving them tension about when will they get the rightful post,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she wrote about how the youth who appeared in the village development officers’ examination in 2018 were yet to get appointment. She said the government was not saying anything on why the appointments had not been made.