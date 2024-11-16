Menu Explore
'Kaise ho bhai': PM Modi's candid moment with Akshay Kumar at HTLS 2024 | Watch

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2024 03:36 PM IST

Taking to his social media accounts, Akshay Kumar shared a candid image from his brief meeting with the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exchanged warm pleasantries with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi, where the PM later delivered the keynote address, speaking about several key issues including India's development, his National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led central government's performance and big plans for the future.

In a video, PM Modi was seen sharing a candid moment with Akshay Kumar at the event, asking him "Kaise ho bhai [how are you, brother]".
In a video, PM Modi was seen sharing a candid moment with Akshay Kumar at the event, asking him “Kaise ho bhai [how are you, brother]”. (X/@akshaykumar)

In a video, PM Modi was seen sharing a candid moment with Akshay Kumar at the event, asking him “Kaise ho bhai [how are you, brother]”.

 

Taking to his social media accounts, Akshay Kumar, who was also among the speakers at the event, shared a candid image from his brief meeting with the Prime Minister.

"Got an opportunity to listen to our PM @narendramodi ji give an inspirational talk about new India's growth story at the HT Leadership Summit," Akshay Kumar captioned the post.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 22nd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, PM Modi hailed the centenary of Hindustan Times, noted that the newspaper was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi in 1924, and released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the historic occasion.

Also Read | HTLS 2024: PM Modi outlines vision to make India developed nation by 2047

PM Modi spoke about the NDA government’s record in delivering public goods and welfare benefits, eschewing vote bank politics, restoring public confidence in governance, and giving the administration a higher purpose – attaining developed country status by the centenary of India’s independence, August 15, 1947.

The Prime Minister also explained his government’s mantra of investment for employment, development to dignity, and of spending big on the people and saving big for the people, urging Indians to transform their social mindset and not accept anything other than world-class standards.

“We have made a long journey. From the freedom struggle to the aspirations of a post-independence India, this is an extraordinary and wonderful journey… and the people who have showed India the way forward are the ordinary citizen, and her capacity and sagacity,” PM Modi said.

India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
