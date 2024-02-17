BJP state chief fuels 'Kamal Nath quitting Congress' buzz with open offer

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma on Saturday fuelled the strong speculations of a possible switchover by Congress veteran Kamal Nath to the rival Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Lok Sabha elections, saying doors are open for those who feel they can work while believing in party leadership. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, senior Congess leader Kamal Nath, Ministers Kailash Vijaywargiya and Prahlad Patel on the first day of the Budget session, in Bhopal, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.(PTI)

When asked about the buzz around Kamal Nath joining the BJP, Sharma said, “You have to ask Kamal Nath ji about this.”

“If someone feels that (they can work) while believing in the leadership and their policy, doors are open for such people,” he said at a press conference in Bhopal.

Sharma claimed that several Congress leaders were upset with the grand old party rejecting the invitation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and said these people should "get a chance."

“So today I am telling you the environment, we have kept our doors open because there are people in Congress who feel that Congress boycotts Lord Ram, India has Ram in its heart. When Congress insults him, then some people are pained by this, who are upset, and they should get a chance.”

"If those whose names you are taking have pain in their hearts, then they are also welcome," Sharma added.

Setback for Congress

Congress has been dealt a major blow with a flurry of exits in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 general elections. Former MLA Dinesh Ahirwar and Congress district president from Vidisha Rakesh Katare joined the BJP on February 12. The Congress leaders took the membership in the presence of BJP state chief VD Sharma and other senior leaders of the party in the state capital, Bhopal.

"They joined the party after being impressed by the public welfare schemes of the BJP government and the policies of the organisation," the BJP said in a post on X.