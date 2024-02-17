 BJP state chief fuels 'Kamal Nath quitting Congress' buzz with open offer | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP state chief fuels 'Kamal Nath quitting Congress' buzz with open offer

BJP state chief fuels 'Kamal Nath quitting Congress' buzz with open offer

ByHT News Desk
Feb 17, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Several Congress leaders with decades-old ties with the grand old party have joined BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma on Saturday fuelled the strong speculations of a possible switchover by Congress veteran Kamal Nath to the rival Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Lok Sabha elections, saying doors are open for those who feel they can work while believing in party leadership.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, senior Congess leader Kamal Nath, Ministers Kailash Vijaywargiya and Prahlad Patel on the first day of the Budget session, in Bhopal, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.(PTI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, senior Congess leader Kamal Nath, Ministers Kailash Vijaywargiya and Prahlad Patel on the first day of the Budget session, in Bhopal, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.(PTI)

When asked about the buzz around Kamal Nath joining the BJP, Sharma said, “You have to ask Kamal Nath ji about this.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“If someone feels that (they can work) while believing in the leadership and their policy, doors are open for such people,” he said at a press conference in Bhopal.

Read: Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath joining BJP? Digvijaya Singh reminds him ‘Nehru-Gandhi’ family's favour

Sharma claimed that several Congress leaders were upset with the grand old party rejecting the invitation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and said these people should "get a chance."

“So today I am telling you the environment, we have kept our doors open because there are people in Congress who feel that Congress boycotts Lord Ram, India has Ram in its heart. When Congress insults him, then some people are pained by this, who are upset, and they should get a chance.”

"If those whose names you are taking have pain in their hearts, then they are also welcome," Sharma added.

Read: Kamal Nath's son Nakul ‘declares’ he will contest Lok Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara

Setback for Congress

Congress has been dealt a major blow with a flurry of exits in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 general elections. Former MLA Dinesh Ahirwar and Congress district president from Vidisha Rakesh Katare joined the BJP on February 12. The Congress leaders took the membership in the presence of BJP state chief VD Sharma and other senior leaders of the party in the state capital, Bhopal.

"They joined the party after being impressed by the public welfare schemes of the BJP government and the policies of the organisation," the BJP said in a post on X.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On