Home / India News / Kangana Ranaut moves HC to quash Mumbai Police’s FIR against her

Kangana Ranaut moves HC to quash Mumbai Police’s FIR against her

The Mumbai Police last week summoned Ranaut and her sister for the third time to record their statements on November 23 and 24 for allegedly promoting enmity between two communities.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:09 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Mumbai
The FIR, under sedition charges, was registered pursuant to orders passed by the Bandra magistrates court directing the police to carry out an inquiry against Kangana Ranaut and her sister following a complaint lodged against them.(PTI file photo)
         

Actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on Monday, seeking to quash an FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for allegedly “trying to create hatred and communal tension” through their posts on social media.

The FIR, under sedition charges, was registered pursuant to orders passed by the Bandra magistrates court directing the police to carry out an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister following a complaint lodged against them.

“Kangana and Rangoli have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court for quashing of the FIR and the magistrates order,” their advocate Rizwan Siddiquee told PTI.

He said the petition has also sought the court to stay the summons issued against the duo asking them to appear before the police for questioning, and also a direction to the police to not take any coercive steps against them.

The Mumbai Police last week summoned Ranaut and her sister for the third time to record their statements on November 23 and 24 for allegedly promoting enmity between two communities.

The police have filed the FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

