Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar suffers heart attack, in serious condition
india news

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar suffers heart attack, in serious condition

One of the leading Kannada actors, Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest son of Kannada cinema’s biggest star Dr Rajkumar, suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in a gym on Friday
The 46 years old actor was dubbed the “power star” of Kannada cinema. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 03:17 PM IST
By Sharan Poovanna

One of the leading Kannada actors, Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest son of Kannada cinema’s biggest star Dr Rajkumar, suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in a gym on Friday.He has been admitted to Vikram Hospital, near Cunningham Road in east Bengaluru, officials said.

A doctor from the hospital said that Puneeth experienced chest pain at around 11 am on Friday and went to a clinic where an ECG confirmed the heart attack. After that, the actor was rushed to Vikram hospital when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“He is in serious condition and we can’t say anything right now. But we are trying out best,” said the doctor, who did not identify himself.

Puneeth Rajkumar is the youngest child of Rajkumar and Parvathamma. The family is believed to be among the most powerful in Kannada film industry. The 46 years old actor was dubbed the “power star” of Kannada cinema.

Puneeth and his brother, Shiva Rajkumar, are among the ‘A’ listed stars of Kannada cinema while another brother, a former actor, is a leading producer.

Fans, supporters and well-wishers of the actor poured onto the streets in Bengaluru, reacting to the news of his ill-health and praying for his speedy recovery. At the moment, there isn’t much confirmation on the status of the actor’s health.

