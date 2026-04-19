Kannur , The management of Kannur Dental College, where a BDS student died after allegedly jumping from a building, on Sunday said his death was not due to caste discrimination but linked to a loan taken through a mobile app.

Kannur Dental College denies caste angle in BDS student death, cites loan app issue

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The statement was issued by Medical Director Dr Adnan Siddique.

Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Anjarakandy, was found critically injured after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST Act, following allegations that Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion.

In its statement, the management said it was wrong to claim that Raj died due to caste discrimination.

The college said that neither Raj nor his family nor his classmates had complained of caste discrimination.

The allegation is that one teacher made improper comments, and Raj had said a month ago that he would attend the teacher's class, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The college authorities claimed that no formal complaints were filed against the teacher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The college authorities claimed that no formal complaints were filed against the teacher. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They also said they had handed over CCTV footage, letters Raj wrote to his father, and his examination papers to the police investigating the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also said they had handed over CCTV footage, letters Raj wrote to his father, and his examination papers to the police investigating the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the management, Raj had taken a loan through an app, following which one of his teachers began receiving frequent calls and messages from loan operators, which she reported to the principal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the management, Raj had taken a loan through an app, following which one of his teachers began receiving frequent calls and messages from loan operators, which she reported to the principal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Raj was then called to the principal's office, where he said the loan had been taken for his brother-in-law, identified as Asokan, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raj was then called to the principal's office, where he said the loan had been taken for his brother-in-law, identified as Asokan, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He was asked to remove the teacher's name from the reference list. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was asked to remove the teacher's name from the reference list. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Raj claimed he had not given the teacher's name as a reference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Raj claimed he had not given the teacher's name as a reference. {{/usCountry}}

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The college said it attempted to contact Asokan, but was unable to reach him.

Subsequently, the teacher decided to file a complaint with the cyber police regarding the repeated calls.

After this, Raj left the principal's room and allegedly jumped from the building, the statement said.

The management said CCTV footage of the incident has also been handed over to the police.

It further claimed that the college had always supported Raj, including during an earlier issue outside the campus, though it did not elaborate on the matter.

The family had assured that counselling would be provided to him after that incident, the statement added.

The college said the clarification was issued in response to what it termed as false allegations raised after the incident.

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Recently, the Cyber Police arrested three persons from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a loan provided to Raj and the threats to him regarding repayment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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