Kanpur: 63-year-old medicine trader murdered at home, two detained: Police

Two persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old wholesale medicine trader, who was found dead inside his Ratan Orbit Apartment residence in Indira Nagar in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area, police said on Sunday.

Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed inside and around the apartment complex. (HT Photo/Representational)

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The deceased, identified as Vineet Minocha, was found lying in a pool of blood early Sunday morning. Police suspect the murder occurred between 10.30pm on Saturday and 3am on Sunday.

According to police, Minocha was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. His throat was found slit and there were multiple injuries on his body caused by a sharp object. Police said blood was scattered across his room, including on the bedsheet.

Police said that at the time of the incident, his son Subrat, daughter-in-law and six-year-old grandson were out attending a party. When they returned around 3am, they found the main door of the flat open and discovered Minocha’s body inside.

They alerted the Kalyanpur police, who reached the spot. A forensic science laboratory team also examined the scene and collected evidence.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional DCP (West) Rajesh Kumar Pandey said police received information about the murder early Sunday and immediately reached the spot. The body of Minocha was found inside his flat, and the forensics team was called to collect necessary evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional DCP (West) Rajesh Kumar Pandey said police received information about the murder early Sunday and immediately reached the spot. The body of Minocha was found inside his flat, and the forensics team was called to collect necessary evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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Pandey said legal proceedings were being initiated based on a complaint received from the family and police teams were conducting an intensive investigation to identify the accused and establish their role.

Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed inside and around the apartment complex. Investigators said the footage showed two persons entering the flat, following which they were detained for questioning.

Police have also seized the digital video recorder (DVR) and the apartment’s entry register to establish the movement of people in and out of the premises around the time of the murder.

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According to relatives, the family ruled out any known personal enmity. Investigators are examining whether the victim knew the assailants and may have opened the door for someone known to him.

Neighbours told police that they did not hear anything unusual despite living close to Minocha’s flat. Investigators also found signs of a struggle inside the room, although other belongings appeared undisturbed.

ACP Kalyanpur Dilip Singh said a case had been registered based on son’s complaint. Police said efforts were underway to establish the motive and identify the assailants, adding that teams were working to crack the case at the earliest.

Minocha was a wholesale medicine distributor and ran a firm, Pharma Traders, on Birhana Road. He was involved in the business with his son Subrat. His family comprises his wife Punita, son Subrat, daughter-in-law Shalu and grandson. Punita is a marriage counsellor and had gone to Ghaziabad about a week ago. Their daughter Subhani and son-in-law, who are Gurugram-based engineers, live in Gurugram.

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