Kanpur Dehat man who died in police custody had 26 injuries: Autopsy

Kanpur Dehat businessman Balwant Singh, who died in police custody after he was detained in an alleged robbery case, was assaulted and had 26 injuries on his body, according to the post-mortem report.

The report, seen by HT, said the businessman died due to 26 injuries. This came amid the family’s allegation that he was tortured by the police in custody.

Nine cops were suspended on Tuesday, even as police said Singh died of a cardiac arrest.

“Singh died due to assault. We have put that in our report, and the entire process has been recorded,” one of the doctors who performed the autopsy said.

Kanpur Dehat SP Suniti refused to comment on the report. She said all the suspended cops are absconding. “Six teams have been formed to arrest them,” she said. A murder case has been registered against the cops, she added. On Tuesday, Singh’s brother Sachin Sengar alleged he was assaulted by police in custody. The SP, however, said Singh complained of chest pain and was taken to a hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

