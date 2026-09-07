Kanpur engineer detained in Moscow, wife fears forced military entry; Indian embassy responds

The Indian embassy in Russia said it has taken note of a Kanpur engineer's alleged detention in Moscow and is in touch with his family and local authorities to assist in the matter.

The wife alleged her husband was detained in Moscow on Saturday.

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In a post on X on Sunday, the embassy said a social media post by the man’s wife pertains to a legal matter under investigation, and added that it has sought consular access for assistance.

"We have seen a social media post by an Indian national regarding her husband. We are in touch with her and local authorities. As per law enforcement, it is a legal matter under investigation. The Embassy has also sought consular access," it said on the micro-blogging platform.

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{{^usCountry}} The embassy’s statement came after the man’s wife expressed fears that he would be pressured to join the Russian military, and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s intervention in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The embassy’s statement came after the man’s wife expressed fears that he would be pressured to join the Russian military, and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s intervention in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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In a video that has gone viral,Sneha Chandan Gupta alleged her husband, Chandan Gupta, was taken into police custody by Moscow police at around 12.30pm on Sunday. She said she lives with her husband and her 10-year-old son in Moscow.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Sneha claimed her husband was innocent, although she did not provide any details on possible reasons behind his detention. She said she is unfamiliar with the local language and is struggling to figure out the reason behind her husband’s detention. She also alleged pressure on her husband to join the Russian forces.

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She alleged that a shortage of personnel in the Russian military has prompted the forces to recruit foreign nationals, including Indians, amid the Ukraine war.

Sneha said she is stranded with her son in the Russian capital, and appealed to PM Modi and CM Adityanath for help.

According to people aware of the details, Chandan works as an engineer with a company based in Noida sector 62. The firm also has its operations in Russia, the people said on condition of anonymity. Chandan had travelled to Russia on a work visa for work purposes.

There was no immediate comment from the firm at the time of filing this report.

While an official statement is awaited either from the Russian police, the Indian embassy in Moscow, the Indian government or the Uttar Pradesh government, some reports claimed Chandan was detained on charges of drunkenness and breaking glasses of an ambulance.

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CNN News 18 reported that the man was detained along with his friend inBaumanskaya police station in Moscow.