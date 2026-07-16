Kanwariyas vandalise pickup truck after vehicle allegedly brushed against Kanwar in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalised a pickup vehicle after it apparently came in contact with a 'kanwar' on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control, the SHO said. (Representative Image)

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The incident took place near Khadar Chowk in Purkazi town on Wednesday night when a group of kanwariyas, including Naveen, Prince and Navneet, was returning from Haridwar carrying holy water in ‘kanwars’, according to a report by news agency PTI.

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Vehicle brushed against Kanwars

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Manvendra Singh Bhati, the pickup vehicle allegedly brushed against one of the 'kanwars', triggering anger among the pilgrims, who allegedly vandalised the vehicle.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control, the SHO said.

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{{^usCountry}} The kanwariyas later resumed their yatra, while police seized the pickup vehicle and launched an investigation into the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The kanwariyas later resumed their yatra, while police seized the pickup vehicle and launched an investigation into the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | UP DGP sets ‘Zero Incident, Zero Accident’ target for Kanwar Yatra

Traffic affected briefly on Delhi-Haridwar National Highway

Traffic on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway was briefly affected due to the commotion but was later restored, police said, the report added.

The annual Kanwar Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 30 this year and conclude on August 11. However, some devotees begin their pilgrimage before the yatra officially starts.

Uttarakhand and UP police prepare for Kanwar Mela 2026

Ahead of the upcoming Shravan Kanwar Mela 2026, the Uttarakhand Police held a high-level review meeting on Thursday to assess security and logistical preparations for the annual pilgrimage, ANI reported.

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According to a release issued by the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters, the meeting was chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth at the Police Headquarters.

Reviewing the preparations, the DGP said the Kanwar Mela is a massive and highly sensitive religious event. Ensuring the safety of pilgrims, smooth movement, effective traffic management, and maintaining law and order are the top priorities of the Uttarakhand Police, he said.

He directed all officers to complete preparations well in advance and coordinate closely with the concerned departments and neighbouring states.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna also directed all district police chiefs and senior field officers to ensure that the upcoming Kanwar Yatra from July 30 and other festivals are conducted with the twin objectives of ‘Zero Incident’ and ‘Zero Accident’, while ordering a week-long statewide drive to trace active criminals found missing during police verification, HT earlier reported.