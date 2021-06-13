Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karanataka minister Bommai hails tax cut on Covid goods
india news

Karanataka minister Bommai hails tax cut on Covid goods

Bengaluru: Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) to reduce taxes on Covid-19 medicines and said it would ease pressure on people suffering from the virus as taxes on several items have been reduced
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:15 AM IST
HT Image

Bengaluru: Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) to reduce taxes on Covid-19 medicines and said it would ease pressure on people suffering from the virus as taxes on several items have been reduced.

The GST Council on Saturday slashed the tax rate on medicines such as Remdesivir and equipment like oxygen concentrators and medical grade oxygen. The tax cut is based on recommendations by GoM amid the pandemic.

“In today’s GST Council meeting, the GoM submitted their report and it was discussed in the Council. GoM recommended a reduction in the rate of tax on some medicines from 5% to nil, remdesivir from 12% to 5% and oxygen generation equipment and covid testing kits from 12% to 5%. For temperature checking equipment and gas/electric furnaces for the crematorium, GoM recommended a reduction from 18% to 12%. No reduction was recommended on ambulances,” read a statement.

“The minister also thanked the union finance minister and Government of India for approving GST compensation loan of 18109 Crore for 2021-22 and stated that this will help in the fight against Covid.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP