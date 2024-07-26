Kargil war hero Captain Vijayant Thapar's last letter to parents: ‘By the time you get this...’ | Read full text

As the country celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas, we look back at one of our bravehearts in the 1999 war against Pakistan who received a Vir Chakra (posthumous) for his service - the late Captain Vijayant Thapar. A photo of Captain Vijayant Thapar, a Kargil war martyr and his father retired Colonel VN Thapar (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

In his last letter to his parents, Vijayant Thapar said, “I have no regrets, in fact even I become a human again, I’ll join the Army and fight for my Nation.”

Coming from three generations of army officers in his family, Vijayant Thapar was the son of retired Colonel VN Thapar. Born on December 29, 1976, in Nangal Punjab, he was named after an army tank called Vijayant.

Captain Vijayant Thapar graduated from the Indian Military Academy in December 1998 and joined the 12 Rajputana Rifles. On May 25, 1999, his unit received orders to move to Drass and combat Pakistani Army troops from Tololing, Tiger Hill and surrounding areas.

On June 28,1999, he was given the task of leading his platoon to capture Three Pimples, Knoll and Lone hill area. Though they conquered Knoll, Vijayant Thapar lost his life to a burst of firing.

Here's the last letter of Captain Vijayant Thapar

Dearest Papa, Mama and Granny,

By the time you get this letter I’ll be observing you all from the sky enjoying the hospitality of the Apsaras. I have no regrets, in fact even I become a human again, I’ll join the Army and fight for my Nation. If you can, please come and see where the Indian Army fought for you tomorrow.

As far as the unit is concerned the new chaps should be told about this sacrifice. I hope my photo will be kept in the ‘A’ Coy Mandir. Whatever organ can be taken should be done. Contribute some money to orphanage and keep on giving ₹50/ to Ruksana per month and meet Yogi Baba.

Best of luck to Bindia, never forget this sacrifice of men. Papa you should feel proud, Mama so should you meet **** (I loved her).

Mamaji forgive me for everything wrong I did. Ok then its time for me to join my clan of dirty dozen, my assault party has 12 chaps.

Best of Luck to you all,

Live life King Size,

Yours Robin