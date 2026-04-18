Karnataka a stable partner amid global economic shifts: CM

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented the state as a stable and collaborative partner amid shifting global economic and technological alignments, and urged foreign governments and industry leaders to invest in the state.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah with ministers Priyank Kharge and MB Patil at the event on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

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Addressing ambassadors, high commissioners and delegates from nearly 80 countries at the “Bridge to Bengaluru–2026” dialogue, Siddaramaiah said: “We meet at a time of profound global transformation. Geopolitical shifts, supply chain realignments, technological disruptions, and the urgent need for sustainable development are redefining international cooperation.”

“In this evolving landscape, nations are increasingly seeking trusted and resilient partners. Karnataka offers exactly such a partnership which is characterised by political stability, transparent governance, a strong rule of law, and a vibrant democratic ethos,” added the chief minister.

The chief minister said the event, held as a precursor to the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, aimed to bring together governments, academic institutions, startups and industry for collaboration across sectors..

Outlining the State’s economic profile, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka had developed a broad-based and technology-driven economy, with Bengaluru at its centre. The city, he noted, has emerged as a leading innovation ecosystem, hosting over 16,000 startups and more than 550 Global Capability Centres.

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{{^usCountry}} “Karnataka stands today as one of the most dynamic and future-ready economies in the world. With a strong and diversified economic base, our state contributes significantly to India’s growth and continues to attract global investors,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Karnataka stands today as one of the most dynamic and future-ready economies in the world. With a strong and diversified economic base, our state contributes significantly to India’s growth and continues to attract global investors,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said the state’s capabilities extended across sectors including information technology, biotechnology, aerospace, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum research and space technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said the state’s capabilities extended across sectors including information technology, biotechnology, aerospace, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum research and space technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Innovation in our state is not merely an economic activity; it is a way of life,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Innovation in our state is not merely an economic activity; it is a way of life,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also highlighted efforts to expand growth beyond the capital through the “Beyond Bengaluru” initiative, which aims to develop innovation clusters in smaller cities and widen the scope for international engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also highlighted efforts to expand growth beyond the capital through the “Beyond Bengaluru” initiative, which aims to develop innovation clusters in smaller cities and widen the scope for international engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On emerging technologies, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka was working to position itself as a major centre for quantum research and industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On emerging technologies, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka was working to position itself as a major centre for quantum research and industry. {{/usCountry}}

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“Through our Quantum Vision 2035, we aim to build a $20 billion quantum economy. A crafted Quantum Action Plan, aligned with India’s National Quantum Mission, will drive opportunities in computing, sensing, communication, cryptography, and advanced materials,” he said.

He also pointed to policy initiatives in newer sectors such as animation, visual effects, gaming and extended reality, noting that Karnataka had been an early mover in the field and was now implementing its third AVGC-XR policy.

Siddaramaiah said the government’s broader economic strategy combined growth with social priorities. “At the heart of our governance lies a simple belief: innovation must empower people and uplift communities. Economic progress must go hand in hand with equity and opportunity for all,” he said.

Reiterating the State’s long-term target, he added: “Our aspiration is to transform Karnataka into a USD 1 trillion economy by 2032, powered by talent, technology, and tenacity.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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