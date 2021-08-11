Karnataka ATS hasn’t solved one case, filed one FIR since formation

Sixteen years after the first terror attack in Karnataka at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the state has three different anti-terrorism squads -- the third being added today.

Bengaluru city has seen four major terrorist attacks since, and these units were established over the years. Karnataka police operates Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) under the Internal Security Division (ISD), State Intelligence and the Central Crime Branch, the third being the latest addition to the list, to deal with terror cases.

Of these, the ATS has not registered a single FIR or investigated any terror case since its formation. It was raised in 2009 following the 26/11 terror attacks 11 in Mumbai when similar units were raised by the Maharashtra and New Delhi police. Like its counterparts, even ATS had the mandate of being the state police’s nodal agency for all counter-terror operations in the state. However, unlike those two units, Karnataka ATS was not given any powers to register FIRs and investigate terror-related cases in the state, officials said, requesting anonymity.

Since the ATS’s formation, Bengaluru witnessed three major terror strikes – the 2010 Chinnaswamy stadium blast, the 2013 BJP headquarters blast and the 2014 Church Street blast. Even though ATS was the nodal agency for counter-terrorism, all three cases were investigated by the local police or Central Crime Branch.

According to the records of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), 15 people have been arrested in Karnataka since 2014 for their alleged connection with Islamic State agents. The state intelligence records show that 30 people have been arrested so far in the state, for radicalisation and evidence of contact with members of the Islamic State.

The arrest of Mehdi Masroor Biswas, an engineer who allegedly ran a pro-Islamic State Twitter handle, in 2014, has been one of the biggest catches for the Bengaluru police. In its charge sheet, it claimed that Biswas would monitor the developments of ISIS on the internet and TV and assist his followers, who were willing to enter the Islamic State territory.

Even in these cases, the investigations were carried out by local police and Central Crime Branch.

Two officers who served in the ISD’s ATS referred to the unit as a paper tiger. According to one officer, the job of the ATS, despite being the nodal agency for counter-terrorism, was to collect memos from central agencies and pass them to relevant units. “In my time in the unit, we did no investigation or any serious intelligence collection for that matter. We took inputs from different units and send them across. This job was done by the intelligence department also,” said one of the officers, who didn’t want to disclose his identity.

The second officer said a posting in the unit could be perceived as a “punishment” or “soft posting”, depending on the officer. “How can ATS be a nodal agency when officers from different ATS units go directly to Bengaluru police or the CCB for inputs? This unit is certainly not doing the job its counterparts are doing,” said the officer who had worked briefly in the unit.

Karnataka police chief, DG&IGP, Praveen Sood said even though the state has three different ATS units, their roles are well defined. “Last year, we started the ATS in the Bengaluru police since Bengaluru had multiple terror attacks in the past. This unit comes under the Central Crime Branch (CCB). For the other two agencies, their role is to provide intelligence and inputs. ATS (ISD), liaisons with NIA and IB (Intelligence Bureau),” said Sood.

Despite the police chief’s claim that the roles are well-defined, officers in the ATS in ISD are still unclear about their role, as the intelligence on counter-terrorism is handled by state intelligence and investigations by the Central Crime Branch.

On Tuesday, home minister Araga Jnanendra told the top brass of the department to give more powers to Internal Security Division. An officer who was part of the meeting said that apart from the single instruction, no detailed propositions were made by the minister.