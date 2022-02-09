Hijab row: 2-week ban on protests near schools, colleges in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Wednesday banned gatherings, protests of any type within the area of a 200-metre radius from the gates of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru for two weeks. The restrictive order comes a day after protests over hijab row turned violent with incidents of stone-pelting forcing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to order the closure of all educational institutions for three days. The order banning protest will be implemented with immediate effect but only to Bengaluru.

The order said it has been noticed that in certain parts of the state, in the last few days, protests and allegations have been held in connection with strict enforcement of schools/colleges uniform rules. As at some places, these protests have led to violence, disturbing public peace and order and there is a possibility of similar agitations and protests in Bengaluru city, the ban has been imposed, the order said.

"If any one considers to have been adversely affected by this order, he can file an appeal to modify or cancellation of this order to this office or the government of Karnataka respectively," the order said.

