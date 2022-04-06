Karnataka CM Bommai may meet Shah, Nadda in New Delhi

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, JP Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi during his two-day visit, raising possibility of discussing the much-anticipated cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government.

“No one has called me and has come here to discuss state projects. I will use this opportunity for a meeting with JP Nadda and Amit Shah, and here there will be some possibility of discussing party, organisation and the government,” Bommai, who will be in Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday, said. He added that no time had been given for an appointment yet, and only when he does sit with the central leadership will there be any discussion on the topic.

Bommai acknowledged that several BJP legislators are camping in the national capital and lobbying for a chance to be inducted into the cabinet, in which there are four berths vacant out of the total 34.

“Few (legislators) have come yesterday. Today some have come, tomorrow also they might come. When the high command sits and deliberates on this (cabinet expansion), that’s when decisions will be taken,” he added.

The statements come even as BJP legislators continue to express their concerns in public over the delay in expanding the cabinet with just one year to go before the elections.

Several legislators like Ramesh Jarkiholi, MP Renukacharya and Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), among others are hoping to make the cabinet after being dropped or overlooked in previous instances.

Bommai is also hoping to quell growing clamour within his party and government over the delay in expansion of the cabinet. Bommai was accompanied by several cabinet ministers to Delhi, where he met union ministers over issues like water, Mekedatu, upper Krishna, Upper-Bhadra and other water-related projects.