Karnataka CM calls for CLP meet amid disquiet among party MLAs

Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has called for a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Thursday in response to several legislators airing concerns over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies. The CLP meeting is scheduled to be held at a private hotel in Bengaluru, with the aim of addressing local grievances, amid rising friction among Congress lawmakers.

Siddaramaiah calls for Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting amid disquiet among party leaders. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the recently concluded Budget session of the state legislature, several Congress MLAs and MLCs expressed discontent, attributing their inability to accomplish constituency work to the alleged non-cooperation of ministers.

According to a legislator, who didn’t want to be named, the grievances encompassed the cessation of various ongoing projects, including roads, community and school buildings, bridges, drinking water schemes, housing, and insufficient funds to alleviate the drinking water shortage.

On Tuesday, chief minister Siddaramaiah dismissed speculations of disgruntlement among party MLAs, explaining, “We had not called for a legislature party meeting for a while. We had called one on July 19, which Rahul Gandhi was supposed to attend, but it got postponed,” he said, emphasising that the government had been in office for a mere two months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar too refuted rumours of a rift on Tuesday, stating that there was pressure from MLAs for greater involvement in the administration, but it had not resulted in any disgruntlement.

“Nobody has written any letter, and there is no disgruntlement. We have instructed the ministers to address the concerns of the MLAs. All are doing their jobs. The reports of disgruntlement are rumours. We were busy with the state Assembly session. The legislature party meeting has been called. We will discuss the implementation of the five programs of the government at the meeting,” he said.

He was referring to a letter allegedly written by Congress MLA BR Patil from Gulbarga district and 10 others, circulating on social media,.“We are unable to work as per people’s beliefs. Over 20 ministers are not responding regarding our constituency work.” The letter further conveyed disappointment in ministers sending messages through intermediaries when discussing project funds, adding frustration that even as local MLAs, they had to approach a third person for their work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, hours after the letter surfaced, BR Patil made a media appearance calling it fake. He claimed that the letter bearing the signatures of 11 MLAs was not from his letterhead and demanded an investigation. Displaying his authentic letterhead, he stated, “This is my letterhead, and I keep serial numbers so that it doesn’t get misused. But that letter which is out doesn’t have any serial number. It’s a fake letter.”

BR Patil speculated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could have created the forged letter, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

In contrast, Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy informed the media that 30 MLAs had written a letter to the CM, apprising him of coordination issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The controversy emerged after senior leader and MLC BK Hariprasad criticised Siddaramaiah, claiming that he knew “how to bring down a chief minister” and his role in “making” five chief ministers in the country.

A party functionary explained that the meeting had been convened to enhance coordination between the government and the party ahead of elections to the Parliament. The meeting would also discuss appointments of legislators as heads of various government-owned boards and corporations.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar refuted allegations of a conspiracy hatched by JD(S) and the BJP to destabilise the Karnataka government. On Tuesday, Shivakumar reaffirmed that the state government was stable, emphasising that no one could destabilise it. He remarked, “The government is not a pot for anyone to break. It is a strong and stable government.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about Shivakumar’s comments, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda declined to react.

Former chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai alleged increased internal conflicts within the Congress. “This government will not fully implement its guarantees. There are internal fights within the Congress. MLAs are unhappy about not giving funds for developmental works. There is a tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar,” Bommai said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics....view detail