Karnataka CM meets ministers, party leaders in Delhi

Karnataka chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai — who is on a two-day visit to the national capital — on Wednesday talked about the multiple tasks assigned to the state government by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi has assigned various tasks for the party leaders and has instructed development of 75 lakes in the state. A special programme for development of lakes in Kolar would also be launched under the leadership of Modi,” Bommai told the reporters in New Delhi.

The CM is in the capital to meet the Union ministers to discuss several state-specific projects with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s central leadership and try and iron out the growing rift within the saffron outfit with the possibility of extending the cabinet. Bommai also talked about his meeting with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“I sought the central finance department’s approval to declare the Upper Bhadra Project as a national project. The Union minister informed me that the process is in final stage,” the CM said.

“The issue of including three energy department projects under the Green Corridor is also being submitted before the finance ministry for approval. The minister has responded positively to the request, “ Bommai said.

“The issues related to the GST Group of Ministers’ also came up for discussion. The finance minister has said that she will visit Karnataka. She has also assured that she would convene a special meeting to address the issues related to central projects which need to be taken up through the banks. We have also decided to organise a conclave of millet farmers in Raichur on the occasion of International Year of Millets,” Bommai said.

The chief minister is trying to get at least some projects off the ground to show as the state’s performance in a bid to help the party’s prospects in next year’s assembly elections.

Since taking over from BS Yediyurappa in July last year, Bommai’s rule has been overshadowed by his pro-right policies, including the introduction of contentious bills like anti-conversion and other controversies like hijab ban, halal meat row, restrictions on Muslim traders to take part in Hindu religious fairs and azaan row to name a few.