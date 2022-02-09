Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Karnataka CM meets Rajnath in New Delhi, requests for Sainik School approval
india news

Karnataka CM meets Rajnath in New Delhi, requests for Sainik School approval

Bommai drew the attention of the defence minister to Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School being built by the state government at a cost of ₹189 crore
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai He requested Rajnath Singh to approve handing over the school to Sainik School Society under the Ministry of Defence. (PTI)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByAgencies, New Delhi

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai called on defence minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital on Tuesday and discussed various issues related to the state.

Taking to Twitter, Bommai said, “Met our Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh ji in New Delhi today and presented a copy of a compilation of our govt’s achievements in the last six months as well as an ISEC study report on the impact of various policy decisions.”

As per an official statement from Chief Minister’s Office, Bommai drew the attention of the defence minister to Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School being built by the state government at a cost of 189 crore, which is nearing completion. He requested Rajnath Singh to approve handing over the school to Sainik School Society under the Ministry of Defence.

A committee comprising officers from the Sainik School Society and the Belagavi DC, who is the head of the committee, has already visited the school for an assessment.

CMO said that measures have been taken to ensure that the school complies with all the parameters fixed by the Sainik School Society. In this background, the Chief Minister requested the Defence Minister to approve the proposal for affiliating the school under Sainik School Society.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and presented a handbook on the achievements of his government in the past six months.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude to Shah for taking the time to meet and discuss various issues in the national capital with him.

“I thank our Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji for taking the time to meet and discuss various issues at New Delhi today. Glad to have presented a compilation of the achievements of our government in the last six months,” Bommai had said in a tweet.

He further informed that he also presented a study report of the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC) on the impact of the welfare programs of the Bommai government for the welfare of the poor.

“Also a copy of the ISEC study that shows how our schemes and policies reach the common man and the needy,” Bommai tweeted.

