...
...
Live

Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah seeking ‘politically significant’ role for son in Shivakumar's cabinet

By Nayanika Sengupta
May 30, 2026 10:11:16 am IST

Karnataka CM news LIVE: Two days after Siddaramaiah left the chief minister post on a cliffhanger amid expectations of him announcing Shivakumar as his successor, the Congress is scheduled to hold a key meet at 4 pm today at Vidhana Soudha to seal its decision on its pick for the CM chair.

Advertisement
Congress leader Siddaramaiah with Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, state minister KJ George and state MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday, May 29(PTI)

Karnataka CM news LIVE: The Congress legislature party is expected to formally elect DK Shivakumar as its leader at a Vidhana Soudha meeting at 4 pm on Saturday, after which preparations for a ceremony where he will be sworn in as Karnataka chief minister are likely to proceed. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 10:00:05 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah seeks politically significant department for son Yathindra

    At the centre of the talks held on Friday over the revamped Karnataka cabinet with DK Shivakumar as chief minister were Siddaramaiah's future role in state politics and the composition of the incoming government.

    While Siddaramaiah resigned as chief minister on Thursday, he has declined the party's offer to move to the Rajya Sabha.

    Discussions also focused on the number of deputy chief ministers in the new dispensation, with the Congress reportedly considering limiting the posts to two instead of an earlier proposal for four, HT earlier reported, citing leaders aware of the matter.

    Photographs released after the meetings showed Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, alongside senior Congress leaders, fuelling speculation over his possible induction into the government. While some reports suggested he could be considered for a deputy chief minister's post, leaders involved in the talks indicated that Yathindra is more likely to be inducted as a cabinet minister.

    "Siddaramaiah wants Yathindra in a politically significant department. The social welfare portfolio is among the options under discussion," a leader familiar with the talks said.

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 09:42:58 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Scoop on new cabinet under Shivakumar

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: HT has learnt that the new cabinet with Shivakumar as the chief minister will have two deputy CMs, with Satish Jarkiholi being offered the post. There is no word on acceptance from him yet.

    Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra is set to be a minister in the Karnataka cabinet that Shivakumar will lead as CM, HT has learnt.

    (With inputs from Sunetra Choudhury)

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 09:38:21 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Prominent astrologer shares prediction on Shivakumar's CM stint

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: A prominent astrologer has predicted a long tenure for Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar at the helm of the state administration.

    His prediction assumes significance as Shivakumar is widely expected to be elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka.

    Astrologer Dwarakanath Guruji has given three dates for Shivakumar, the Kanakapura MLA, to take charge as the new CM.

    "I have given him some three dates. I mean, Sunday (May 31), June 5 and June 6," Guruji told PTI news agency.

    He also said that Shivakumar would return to power after the 2028 Assembly elections.

    (via PTI)

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 09:29:03 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Key Congress meet to elect legislature party leader at 4 pm

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: The Congress is slated to hold a meeting of its legislators in Karnataka today, a day after holding a series of high-level discussions in Delhi. In the Friday meetings, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar finalised the contours of the new cabinet, a day after the former stepped down as chief minister following months of speculation over a leadership change.

    The meeting today to elect the legislature party leader will take place at 4 pm at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi met both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to discuss cabinet formation, organisational restructuring and the challenge of balancing rival factions within the state unit, people familiar with the discussions said.

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 09:15:00 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra to be minister under Shivakumar

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra is set to be a minister in the Karnataka cabinet that Shivakumar will lead as chief minister, HT has learnt.

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 09:11:24 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Shivakumar to be named next chief minister today, swearing-in on June 3

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: The Congress legislature party is expected to formally elect DK Shivakumar as its leader at a Vidhana Soudha meeting at 4 pm on Saturday, after which preparations for a ceremony where he will be sworn in as Karnataka chief minister are likely to proceed.

    His swearing-in is expected to take place on June 3, HT has learnt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / India News / Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah seeking ‘politically significant’ role for son in Shivakumar's cabinet
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.