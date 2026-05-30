Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah seeking ‘politically significant’ role for son in Shivakumar's cabinet

Karnataka CM news LIVE: The Congress legislature party is expected to formally elect DK Shivakumar as its leader at a Vidhana Soudha meeting at 4 pm on Saturday, after which preparations for a ceremony where he will be sworn in as Karnataka chief minister are likely to proceed. ...Read More

This comes two days after Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of chief minister, having completed a little over half of his tenure in power since assuming charge after winning the 2023 Karnataka elections.

Since the Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections in 2023, there has been persistent talk of a power-sharing arrangement between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar, reportedly endorsed by the party's central leadership, that would involve a transfer of power after two and a half years.

Karnataka CM announcement | Key points

-The Congress called a meeting of its legislators in Karnataka on Saturday after holding marathon meets in Delhi with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to decide the contours of the new cabinet as the southern state prepared for a chief ministerial transition on Friday, a day after Siddaramaiah stepped aside after months of speculation.

-While the name of the next chief minister is not officially announced yet, key to the discussions held on Friday were the future role of Siddaramaiah and the number of new deputy CMs under Shivakumar. The party was considering restricting the number of such deputies to two from an earlier formula involving four, an earlier HT report quoted leaders aware of the matter.

-Siddaramaiah, who resigned on Thursday, said he refused an offer to enter the Rajya Sabha, adding that he wants to serve the state and is not interested in national politics.

-Photographs released from the meetings showed Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah alongside senior Congress leaders, adding to speculation over his possible induction into the government. Some reports suggested he could be considered for a deputy chief minister position, but leaders involved in the discussions said Yathindra is more likely to enter the cabinet as a minister.

-A broader list of likely cabinet entrants also began circulating within Congress circles on Friday evening. Leaders whose names are being discussed for inclusion in the new government include Yathindra Siddaramaiah, A. S. Ponnanna, Byrathi Suresh, HC Mahadevappa, Priyank Kharge, M. B. Patil, G. Parameshwara, Krishna Byregowda, Santosh Lad, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Ramalinga Reddy, Rizwan Arshad, UT Khader and Sharath Bachegowda, according to the earlier HT report.