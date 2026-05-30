Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah seeking ‘politically significant’ role for son in Shivakumar's cabinet
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Two days after Siddaramaiah left the chief minister post on a cliffhanger amid expectations of him announcing Shivakumar as his successor, the Congress is scheduled to hold a key meet at 4 pm today at Vidhana Soudha to seal its decision on its pick for the CM chair.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: The Congress legislature party is expected to formally elect DK Shivakumar as its leader at a Vidhana Soudha meeting at 4 pm on Saturday, after which preparations for a ceremony where he will be sworn in as Karnataka chief minister are likely to proceed. ...Read More
This comes two days after Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of chief minister, having completed a little over half of his tenure in power since assuming charge after winning the 2023 Karnataka elections.
Since the Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections in 2023, there has been persistent talk of a power-sharing arrangement between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar, reportedly endorsed by the party's central leadership, that would involve a transfer of power after two and a half years.
Karnataka CM announcement | Key points
-The Congress called a meeting of its legislators in Karnataka on Saturday after holding marathon meets in Delhi with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to decide the contours of the new cabinet as the southern state prepared for a chief ministerial transition on Friday, a day after Siddaramaiah stepped aside after months of speculation.
-While the name of the next chief minister is not officially announced yet, key to the discussions held on Friday were the future role of Siddaramaiah and the number of new deputy CMs under Shivakumar. The party was considering restricting the number of such deputies to two from an earlier formula involving four, an earlier HT report quoted leaders aware of the matter.
-Siddaramaiah, who resigned on Thursday, said he refused an offer to enter the Rajya Sabha, adding that he wants to serve the state and is not interested in national politics.
-Photographs released from the meetings showed Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah alongside senior Congress leaders, adding to speculation over his possible induction into the government. Some reports suggested he could be considered for a deputy chief minister position, but leaders involved in the discussions said Yathindra is more likely to enter the cabinet as a minister.
-A broader list of likely cabinet entrants also began circulating within Congress circles on Friday evening. Leaders whose names are being discussed for inclusion in the new government include Yathindra Siddaramaiah, A. S. Ponnanna, Byrathi Suresh, HC Mahadevappa, Priyank Kharge, M. B. Patil, G. Parameshwara, Krishna Byregowda, Santosh Lad, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Ramalinga Reddy, Rizwan Arshad, UT Khader and Sharath Bachegowda, according to the earlier HT report.
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- Sat, 30 May 2026 10:00:05 am
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah seeks politically significant department for son Yathindra
At the centre of the talks held on Friday over the revamped Karnataka cabinet with DK Shivakumar as chief minister were Siddaramaiah's future role in state politics and the composition of the incoming government.
While Siddaramaiah resigned as chief minister on Thursday, he has declined the party's offer to move to the Rajya Sabha.
Discussions also focused on the number of deputy chief ministers in the new dispensation, with the Congress reportedly considering limiting the posts to two instead of an earlier proposal for four, HT earlier reported, citing leaders aware of the matter.
Photographs released after the meetings showed Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, alongside senior Congress leaders, fuelling speculation over his possible induction into the government. While some reports suggested he could be considered for a deputy chief minister's post, leaders involved in the talks indicated that Yathindra is more likely to be inducted as a cabinet minister.
"Siddaramaiah wants Yathindra in a politically significant department. The social welfare portfolio is among the options under discussion," a leader familiar with the talks said.
- Sat, 30 May 2026 09:42:58 am
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Scoop on new cabinet under Shivakumar
Karnataka CM news LIVE: HT has learnt that the new cabinet with Shivakumar as the chief minister will have two deputy CMs, with Satish Jarkiholi being offered the post. There is no word on acceptance from him yet.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra is set to be a minister in the Karnataka cabinet that Shivakumar will lead as CM, HT has learnt.
(With inputs from Sunetra Choudhury)
- Sat, 30 May 2026 09:38:21 am
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Prominent astrologer shares prediction on Shivakumar's CM stint
Karnataka CM news LIVE: A prominent astrologer has predicted a long tenure for Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar at the helm of the state administration.
His prediction assumes significance as Shivakumar is widely expected to be elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka.
Astrologer Dwarakanath Guruji has given three dates for Shivakumar, the Kanakapura MLA, to take charge as the new CM.
"I have given him some three dates. I mean, Sunday (May 31), June 5 and June 6," Guruji told PTI news agency.
He also said that Shivakumar would return to power after the 2028 Assembly elections.
(via PTI)
- Sat, 30 May 2026 09:29:03 am
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Key Congress meet to elect legislature party leader at 4 pm
Karnataka CM news LIVE: The Congress is slated to hold a meeting of its legislators in Karnataka today, a day after holding a series of high-level discussions in Delhi. In the Friday meetings, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar finalised the contours of the new cabinet, a day after the former stepped down as chief minister following months of speculation over a leadership change.
The meeting today to elect the legislature party leader will take place at 4 pm at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi met both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to discuss cabinet formation, organisational restructuring and the challenge of balancing rival factions within the state unit, people familiar with the discussions said.
- Sat, 30 May 2026 09:15:00 am
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra to be minister under Shivakumar
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra is set to be a minister in the Karnataka cabinet that Shivakumar will lead as chief minister, HT has learnt.
- Sat, 30 May 2026 09:11:24 am
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Shivakumar to be named next chief minister today, swearing-in on June 3
Karnataka CM news LIVE: The Congress legislature party is expected to formally elect DK Shivakumar as its leader at a Vidhana Soudha meeting at 4 pm on Saturday, after which preparations for a ceremony where he will be sworn in as Karnataka chief minister are likely to proceed.
His swearing-in is expected to take place on June 3, HT has learnt.