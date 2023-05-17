‘No controversy’: Karnataka CM hopeful Parameshwara on Cong impasse

Congress leader G Parameshwara on Wednesday said there is no controversy in the selection of new Karnataka chief minister, this amid hectic parleys in the national capital for the top post.“Let me clarify that there is no controversy in selection of the Karnataka CM. A procedure is being followed. The party high command is meeting the CM candidates and it will be finalised today or by tomorrow”, Parameshwara, who has emerged as the third contender besides DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in the race to become chief minister.

Congress leader G Parameshwara.(AP File Photo)

“It's natural for dalits voting for Congress to ask for representation. Everyone in the party high command knows me. If there's a situation where Dr Parameshwara has to be made (CM), then they'll make it. I won't lobby”, he added.Parameshwara's remark comes at a time when the grand old party is trying to end the leadership deadlock after the resounding victory in the Karnataka elections. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal is at the residence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Siddaramaiah has also arrived there to meet the Congress veteran.Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandare and other MLAs are present at Kharge's residence in the national capital, ANI reported. According to report, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are expected to separately meet Rahul Gandhi in the capital today.HT reported that Congress tried to break the logjam through options presented to both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. The offers included making Siddaramaiah the chief minister and DKS his deputy with control over key portfolios like finance. However, the options have failed to impress both the leaders who have held their ground.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are the two main architects of Congress' victory in the poll and have tried to project a united front in the public. On Sunday, the Congress legislative party had passed a one-line resolution authorising Kharge to make the decision. The Congress observers Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Babaria and Jitendra Singh had asked the newly elected MLAs who they preferred as CM. Their report to the party top brass mentions that at least 85 legislators are in favour of Siddaramaiah.

