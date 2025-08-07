Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah opens Lalbagh Flower Show, takes swipe at BJP

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday inaugurated Lalbagh Flower Show 2025 in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah said the event is a tribute to Kittur Rani Channamma and Sangolli Rayanna, who fought bravely against British rule. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused R Ashok of playing "drama" when in power and being a "chameleon" when in opposition.(PTI)

He also announced that 110 acres of land will be set aside at the place where Rayanna was hanged.

Speaking to the reporters, Siddaramaiah said, "This is a program to pay tribute to Kittur Queen Channamma and Rayanna... Channamma fought two wars against the British; she won the first war and was captured in the second. All castes were in Channamma's army... Rayanna - Channamma's right hand, fought bravely and was sentenced to death in court in 1931... We are authorising 110 acres of land at the place where Rayanna was hanged..."

Earlier on August 5, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R Ashok, accusing him of hypocrisy and failure to address transport employees' issues during the BJP's tenure. The criticism comes amid an ongoing strike by transport workers in the state.

Siddaramaiah accused R Ashok of playing "drama" when in power and being a "chameleon" when in opposition.

"When in power, a facade of drama; when in opposition, chameleon's drama..! When in power, a mask of composure; when in opposition, a rage..! R Ashok, this description is a mirror of your self-deceptive personality," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

He reminded Ashok of a 15-day transport strike during the BJP's rule, when Ashok was Transport Minister, and alleged that Ashok showed incompetence by sitting with folded hands.

"Weren't you the Transport Minister when the transport employees first went on strike for salary revision? For the first time in the history of transport organisations, you sat with folded hands and demonstrated your incompetence," he charged.

He alleged that during the BJP regime, transport employees faced unprecedented hardships, including delayed salary payments where “half the salary of transport employees was paid one month and the other half the next month.”