Political heat rises after Mysuru drug bust, R Ashoka blames CM Siddaramaiah for mafia’s growth

A day after police unearthed a massive synthetic drug manufacturing unit in Mysuru district, Karnataka’s Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that the drug mafia’s rise in the region is a direct result of the CM’s inaction. Bengaluru opposition leader R Ashoka. (PTI)

Referring to Sunday’s raid where authorities busted a clandestine factory producing synthetic drugs in large quantities, Ashoka said the presence of such a unit in the Chief Minister’s home district reflects a complete failure of governance. “What is the Home Department doing? A factory worth hundreds of crores has been running under their nose. Who is the landowner? Who sanctioned this business? The government is deliberately looking the other way,” he said, holding Siddaramaiah squarely responsible. “This is Siddaramaiah’s gift to Mysuru,” Ashoka alleged.

The BJP leader used the drug bust to pivot to a larger political attack, alleging growing unrest within the Congress and hinting at a leadership change in the near future. “There is clear chatter among MLAs in the Congress about a leadership shuffle. A change in the Chief Minister’s post is inevitable by October,” he claimed.

Ashoka also stirred controversy by bringing up senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, saying, “Siddaramaiah, who came from the JD(S), became the CM. Kharge, a veteran Congressman, was never made CM. He has expressed his disappointment and is now demanding what is owed to him.”

In a pointed remark, Ashoka said Kharge was speaking about former CM S.M. Krishna’s legacy only after his death, while it was Krishna’s push for IT and BT sectors that led to immense economic gains for Karnataka. “Kharge should have acknowledged Krishna’s role much earlier,” he added.

Turning his fire on Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Ashoka said Shivakumar is now at the mercy of divine intervention. “He is going temple to temple hoping some god will bless him with the CM’s post,” he said sarcastically.

(With ANI inputs)