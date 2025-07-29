Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Vietjet plans daily flights between Bengaluru and Ho Chi Minh amid soaring demand

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 12:37 pm IST

The airline aims to enhance connectivity and position Ho Chi Minh City as a transit hub for various international destinations.

In response to growing passenger demand, Vietjet Air is set to increase the frequency of its Bengaluru–Ho Chi Minh City service to a daily operation, enhancing connectivity between India’s Silicon Valley and Vietnam’s commercial capital, said a report in The Times of India.

Vietjet to operate daily flights from Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh
According to the report, the Vietnamese low-cost carrier currently operates four weekly flights on this route. However, buoyed by a strong response from Indian travellers, particularly tech professionals and leisure tourists, the airline now plans to scale up to daily direct flights in the coming months.

According to Kieu Duong, Vietjet's International PR Officer, the airline has witnessed encouraging passenger traffic from Bengaluru, with the route seeing consistent interest since its launch. “Vietnam’s cultural richness, affordability, and food diversity have made it a top choice for Indian travellers. That, along with demand for onward connections to Southeast Asia and Australia, is pushing us to expand,” she is quoted as a saying by the publication.

The Bengaluru–Ho Chi Minh City flight takes around 4 hours and 40 minutes, offering a seamless travel experience without stopovers. The service operates with Airbus A321 aircraft, configured in a dual-class layout. Vietjet also offers its SkyBoss premium economy class, which includes benefits such as priority check-in, lounge access, and upgraded in-flight meals.

With this expansion, Vietjet aims to position Ho Chi Minh City as a transit hub for passengers heading to destinations like Sydney, Melbourne, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Shanghai. The airline currently connects six Indian cities—Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kochi—with various Vietnamese destinations, and is steadily strengthening its presence in the Indian aviation market.

The upgraded frequency is expected to offer better flexibility and travel options to both business and leisure travellers from Bengaluru, one of India’s busiest and most globalised metro cities.

