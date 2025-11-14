Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders probe after sugarcane-laden tractors set on fire in Bagalkote

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said an investigation will be conducted to identify those responsible for setting fire to tractors and trolleys loaded with sugarcane in this district. Siddaramaiah said the government would thoroughly investigate the incident.(CMO Karnataka)

The incident occurred on Thursday evening during a farmers’ protest, which demanded ₹3,500 per tonne for their produce.

Tension prevailed in parts of Bagalkote after several sugarcane-laden tractors and trolleys headed to a factory in Rabkavi Banhatti taluk were set ablaze, allegedly by miscreants.

"Almost all farmers have accepted the sugarcane procurement price of ₹3,300 per tonne. Only farmers in Mudhol have not agreed to it. Discussions with them are underway," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he stated that the government would thoroughly investigate the incident.

"Farmers have said they did not set the fire. An investigation will be conducted, and the guilty will be brought to justice," he added.

When asked whether there was political instigation behind the protest, the chief minister said, "There will be instigation. The BJP has no other work. Instigating people is their job."

He urged farmers in Mudhol to accept the government-fixed price of ₹3,300 per tonne and withdraw their protest.

Following Thursday’s incident, the Bagalkote Deputy Commissioner invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, imposing prohibitory orders in Jamkhandi, Mudhol and Rabkavi-Banhatti taluks. The order bans protests, strikes and public assemblies from 8 pm on November 13 to 8 am on November 16.

Officials said sugarcane farmers have been protesting since November 7 over the issue of price fixation and other demands, staging road blockades across the district.

On November 13, they also laid siege to the Godavari (Sameerwadi) sugar factory under the Mahalingapura police station limits.

While farmers were continuing their protest near the factory, some miscreants allegedly set fire to tractors and trolleys carrying sugarcane.

Sugarcane growers in Bagalkote, Mudhol and neighbouring districts have been demanding a procurement price of ₹3,500 per tonne.

Last week, the state government fixed the price for sugarcane with an 11.25 per cent recovery rate at ₹3,300 per tonne.

While farmers in Belagavi and several other areas accepted the price and withdrew their protest, those in Bagalkote, Haveri, and a few other districts continued their agitation, terming the government’s decision "confusing".

They also said fixing the price based on recovery levels is "risky".