Karnataka college permits entry to Hijab-clad students; to sit in separate classrooms

Students wearing hijab (headcover) were on Monday allowed to enter the college premises of government PU college in the Kundapura area of Udupi district, Karnataka, news agency ANI reported. However, these students will be seated in separate classrooms, the ANI report further said. "The situation is under control in Kundapura, and students are being allowed to come to the colleges and the campus even if they are wearing Hijab," ANI quoted ST Siddalingappa, additional superintendent of police, Udupi, as saying.

"There is no law and order situation in Kundapur," he further said.

Since Friday, Muslim students have been staging a sit-in outside the college campus after the principal denied entry to those wearing hijab, a headcover usually worn by certain Muslim women. This also led to counter-protests by other students who arrived at the college wearing saffron shawls. The students had asserted that they will wear the shawls if hijab-wearing girls were allowed in classes.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development on Monday, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to criticise the college administration. "Breaking news from Karnataka, or heart-breaking news? Since when is religious segregation permitted in our country for secular activities like general education? Does this college have no copy of the Constitution?" Tharoor tweeted in response to the ANI update.

On Saturday, the pre-university education board released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Earlier in the day, two persons were arrested for carrying a knife near the protesting students. "Two persons have been arrested, and three others are absconding. We are trying to trace them. One of them was in possession of a knife. They are not locals, and hail from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation," said Siddalingappa as per ANI report.

