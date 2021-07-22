Karnataka cops launch initiative to combat theft, harassment in train coaches

Karnataka Police has taken a new initiative to abolish all sorts of nuisance, theft, and harassment to passengers inside the coaches of the railways, according to a report published on 22nd July on BTV Web, a Kannada news channel portal. This is the first time in the country when the standard police force has taken the initiative to curb undesirable activities inside the railway stations and coaches.

Notably, the railway police have also vowed to work in tandem for this initiative. The facility was devised by the combined effort of Bhaskar Rao, additional director general of police (ADGP), and superintendent of police (SP), railways, Sri Gowri.

Initially, the officials carried out a public meeting drive in Cantonment, Yeshwantpur, and Bengaluru Central railway stations.

Police officials in charge of the railway stations across several cities in Karnataka will visit the stations themselves and hand over visiting cards to the passengers and users of the railway station. They will then educate the staffers on how to keep the railway stations and trains safe for users of railway services from nuisance mongers and thefts.

“The 'happy to help’ cards will be given to the passengers with contact numbers of the police officials in the area. This initiative will be spread all over the state in a phased manner”, Rao was quoted as saying by the portal. The passengers or railway users who are harassed by criminal elements can call or send a WhatsApp message to reach the police officials and can ask for their help.

Police officials in Bengaluru Central, Yeshwanthpur, Cantonment, Bangarpete, Mandya, Hassan, and Arsikere have already printed their visiting cards and they will soon be distributed among the railway users. As many as 18 major railway stations will see this activity being implemented in the next few days, Rao said.

According to the statistics of the police department, the crime rates in railway stations and coaches have come down substantially in the last three years. In 2018, a total of 1,496 cases were reported followed by 1,870 in 2019 and 755 in 2020.