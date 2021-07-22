Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka cops launch initiative to combat theft, harassment in train coaches
india news

Karnataka cops launch initiative to combat theft, harassment in train coaches

Police officials in charge of the railway stations across several cities in Karnataka will visit the stations themselves and hand over visiting cards to the passengers and users of the railway station. They will then educate the staffers on how to keep the railway stations and trains safe for users.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The railway police have also vowed to work in tandem for this initiative. (File Photo / Representational Image)

Karnataka Police has taken a new initiative to abolish all sorts of nuisance, theft, and harassment to passengers inside the coaches of the railways, according to a report published on 22nd July on BTV Web, a Kannada news channel portal. This is the first time in the country when the standard police force has taken the initiative to curb undesirable activities inside the railway stations and coaches.

Notably, the railway police have also vowed to work in tandem for this initiative. The facility was devised by the combined effort of Bhaskar Rao, additional director general of police (ADGP), and superintendent of police (SP), railways, Sri Gowri.

Initially, the officials carried out a public meeting drive in Cantonment, Yeshwantpur, and Bengaluru Central railway stations.

Police officials in charge of the railway stations across several cities in Karnataka will visit the stations themselves and hand over visiting cards to the passengers and users of the railway station. They will then educate the staffers on how to keep the railway stations and trains safe for users of railway services from nuisance mongers and thefts.

“The 'happy to help’ cards will be given to the passengers with contact numbers of the police officials in the area. This initiative will be spread all over the state in a phased manner”, Rao was quoted as saying by the portal. The passengers or railway users who are harassed by criminal elements can call or send a WhatsApp message to reach the police officials and can ask for their help.

Police officials in Bengaluru Central, Yeshwanthpur, Cantonment, Bangarpete, Mandya, Hassan, and Arsikere have already printed their visiting cards and they will soon be distributed among the railway users. As many as 18 major railway stations will see this activity being implemented in the next few days, Rao said.

According to the statistics of the police department, the crime rates in railway stations and coaches have come down substantially in the last three years. In 2018, a total of 1,496 cases were reported followed by 1,870 in 2019 and 755 in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka indian railway railways news train coach
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, calls it ‘Sheer class’

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP