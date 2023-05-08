Karnataka poll: BJP moves EC against Sonia Gandhi, seeks action over ‘sovereignty’ remark

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
May 08, 2023 02:12 PM IST

The Congress referring to Sonia's poll speech tweeted,"The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity".

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday moved the Election Commission against remarks by former Congress president on ‘sovereignty of Karnataka’, which has triggered a massive political storm in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi during a public meeting for the Karnataka assembly election in Hubbali on Saturday. (ANI)

A delegation of the BJP went to the poll panel office in the national capital. “She (Sonia Gandhi) deliberately used the word sovereignty. Congress manifesto is the agenda of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang and hence they are using such words. We hope EC will take action against this anti-national act”, Union minister Bhupender Yadav told reporters.Union minister Shobha Karandlaje too hit out at the former Congress president, "Today we gave a complaint against Sonia Gandhi to Election Commission. She gave a speech in Hubbali in which she talked about the sovereignty of Karnataka. We use sovereignty for the country. She is heading the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. We demanded that FIR should be registered against her".On Saturday, Sonia Gandhi had addressed a rally in Hubbali district of poll-bound Karnataka. The Congress official Twitter handle posted,"CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."A political storm erupted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders targeting the grand old party over the remark.

“Not only Karnataka, I want to tell this to the entire country with a lot of pain that in this election Congress’s ‘shahi parivar’ yesterday came to Karnataka and said that they want to protect the ‘sovereignty’ of Karnataka", the prime minister said in a rally on Sunday.“Do you know what is the meaning of it... When a country becomes independent, that country is called a sovereign country. The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India", he had said.

