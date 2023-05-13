Karnataka Assembly Election: How to track accurate vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India website

Karnataka voted on May 10 to elect its next government and Saturday will determine if the ruling BJP reverses the trend of the state voting out its incumbent government, while the Congress will hope to win its first major state since December 2018, when it ousted its arch-rival from power in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

How to track counting of votes?

Bengaluru: People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI)

The counting of votes for all 224 assembly constituencies will commence at 8 am. Minute-by-minute updates of who all are leading/trailing in their respective constituencies will be available on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The initial trends will begin trickling in around 10 am, and the final results are expected later in the day.

What happened on voting day?

Karnataka, the only state in the south where the BJP has held power, saw a turnout of around 72%; the previous assembly poll, in 2018, too, witnessed around 72% of eligible voters exercising their right to vote.

Who is likely to win?

Exit polls that followed the close of polling predicted a hung assembly, with most giving an edge to the Congress. The BJP is expected to finish as the runner-up, and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JDS is likely to be third, allowing it to be the ‘kingmaker,’ should the need arise.

It must be noted, however, that exit polls have often got it wrong.

