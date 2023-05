Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP full list of winning candidates

Karnataka is witnessing a tough fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress as counting of votes is underway in the southern state after polling took place on May 10.

The BJP denied talks of an alliance and exuded confidence, saying that they will come back to power on their own. (ANI Photo)(BJP Twitter)

The state recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters this time around, with exit polls predicting mixed results, giving Congress an edge over the BJP. Some of them even hinted at a hung assembly in Karnataka, raising questions on whether a coalition government could be formed.

The BJP aims to create history by breaking an electoral jinx as Karnataka has not voted an incumbent party back to power since 1985. This election is also being seen as the first step towards victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Karnataka: Full list of winning candidates from the BJP in 224 constituencies

Sl No Constituency Candidate Leading/trailing Votes 1 Shiggaon Basavaraj Bommai Leading Counting in progress 2 Nippani Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle Trailing Counting in progress 3 Chikkodi Katti Ramesh Vishwanath Trailing Counting in progress 4 Athani Mahesh Kumathalli Trailing Counting in progress 5 Kagwad Shrimant Balasaheb Patil - Counting in progress 6 Kudachi (SC) P. Rajeev Trailing Counting in progress 7 Raybag (SC) Duryodhan Mahalingappa Aihole Leading Counting in progress 8 Hukkeri Nikhil Katti Leading Counting in progress 9 Arabhavi Balachandra Jarakiholi Leading Counting in progress 10 Gokak Ramesh Jarakiholi Counting in progress 11 Yemkanmardi (ST) Basavaraj Hundri Counting in progress 12 Belgaum Uttar Dr. Ravi Patil Leading Counting in progress 13 Belgaum Dakshin Abhay Patil Leading Counting in progress 14 Belgaum Rural Nagesh Mannolkar Counting in progress 15 Khanapur Vittal Halagekar Leading Counting in progress 16 Kittur Mahantesh Doddagoudar Leading Counting in progress 17 Bailhongal Jagdish Channappa Metgud Trailing Counting in progress 18 Saundatti Yellamma Ratna Vishwanath Mamani Trailing Counting in progress 19 Ramdurg Chikka Revanna Trailing Counting in progress 20 Mudhol (SC) Govind Karjol - Counting in progress 21 Terdal Siddu Savadi Leading Counting in progress 22 Jamkhandi Jagadish Gudagunti Leading Counting in progress 23 Bilgi Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani - Counting in progress 24 Badami Shantha Gowda Patil - Counting in progress 25 Bagalkot Veerabhadrayya Charantimath Trailing Counting in progress 26 Hungund Doddanagouda G Patil Trailing Counting in progress 27 Muddebihal AS Patil Nadahalli - Counting in progress 28 Babaleshwar Vijugouda S Patil Leading Counting in progress 29 Bijapur City B R Patil (Yatnal) Leading Counting in progress 30 Sindagi Ramesh Bhusanur Leading Counting in progress 31 Afzalpur Malikaiah Guttedar - Counting in progress 32 Jewargi Shivanagoudapatil Raddevadagi Trailing Counting in progress 33 Shorapur (ST) Narasimha Nayak (Rajugouda) Trailing Counting in progress 34 Shahapur Ameenreddy Yalagi Trailing Counting in progress 35 Yadgir Venkatareddy Mudnal Trailing Counting in progress 36 Chittapur (SC) Manikanta Rathod - Counting in progress 37 Chincholi (SC) Dr. Avinash Jadhav Leading Counting in progress 38 Gulbarga Rural (SC) Basavaraj Mattimod Leading Counting in progress 39 Gulbarga Dakshin Dattatraya Patil Revoor Leading Counting in progress 40 Gulbarga Uttar Chandrakant Patil Leading Counting in progress 41 Aland Subhash Guttedar Leading Counting in progress 42 Basavakalyan Sharanu Salagar Leading Counting in progress 43 Humnabad Siddu Patil Leading Counting in progress 44 Bidar South Dr. Shailendra Beldale Leading Counting in progress 45 Aurad (SC) Prabhu Chavan Leading Counting in progress 46 Raichur Rural (ST) Tipparaju Havaldar Leading Counting in progress 47 Raichur Dr. Shivaraj Patil Leading Counting in progress 48 Devedurga (ST) K Shivanagouda Nayak Leading Counting in progress 49 Lingsugur (SC) Manappa D Vajjal Leading Counting in progress 50 Sindhanur K Kariyappa Leading Counting in progress 51 Maski (ST) Pratapgouda Patil - Counting in progress 52 Kushtagi Doddanagouda Patil Leading Counting in progress 53 Kanakagiri (SC) Basavaraj Dadesaguru Leading Counting in progress 54 Yelburga Halappa Basappa Achar - Counting in progress 55 Shirahatti (SC) Dr. Chandru Lamani Leading Counting in progress 56 Gadag Anil Menasinakai Leading Counting in progress 57 Nargund C.C. Patil Leading Counting in progress 58 Navalgund Shankar Patil Munenakoppa Leading Counting in progress 59 Kundgol M R Patil Leading Counting in progress 60 Dharwad Amrut Ayyappa Desai Trailing Counting in progress 61 Hubli-Dharwad-East (SC) Arvind Bellad - Counting in progress 62 Hubli-Dharwad-West Dr. Kranti Kiran Leading Counting in progress 63 Haliyal Sunil Hegde Leading Counting in progress 64 Karwar Rupali Santosh Nayak Leading Counting in progress 65 Kumta Dinakar Shetty Leading Counting in progress 66 Bhatkal Sunil Baliya Nayak Trailing Counting in progress 67 Sirsi Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri Leading Counting in progress 68 Yellapur Shivaram Hebbar Leading Counting in progress 69 Byadgi Virupakshappa Ballari Trailing Counting in progress 70 Hirekerur B.C. Patil Trailing Counting in progress 71 Ranibennur Arun Kumar Pujar - Counting in progress 72 Hadagalli (SC) Krishna Naik - Counting in progress 73 Vijayanagara Siddharth Singh - Counting in progress 74 Kampli (ST) T H Suresh Babu Leading Counting in progress 75 Siruguppa (ST) M.S. Somalingappa Leading Counting in progress 76 Bellary (ST) B. Sriramulu - Counting in progress 77 Bellary City Gali Somashekhara Reddy Trailing Counting in progress 78 Sandur (ST) Shilpa Raghavendra - Counting in progress 79 Kudligi (ST) Lokesh V Nayaka Trailing Counting in progress 80 Molakalmuru (ST) S. Thippeswamy - Counting in progress 81 Challakere (ST) Anilkumar - Counting in progress 82 Chitradurga G H Thippareddy - Counting in progress 83 Hiriyur K. Poornima Srinivas Trailing Counting in progress 84 Hosadurga S Lingamurthy Trailing Counting in progress 85 Holalkere (SC) M Chandrappa Leading Counting in progress 86 Jagalur (ST) SV Ramachandra Leading Counting in progress 87 Harihar BP Harish Leading Counting in progress 88 Honnali M P Renukacharya Trailing Counting in progress 89 Shimoga Rural (SC) Ashok Nayak - Counting in progress 90 Bhadravati Mangoti Rudresh - Counting in progress 91 Tirthahalli Araga Jnanendra Leading Counting in progress 92 Shikaripur BY Vijayendra Leading Counting in progress 93 Sorab Kumar Bangarappa - Counting in progress 94 Sagar Haratalu H. Halappa - Counting in progress 95 Kundapura Kiran Kumar Kodgi Leading Counting in progress 96 Udupi Yashpal Suvarna Leading Counting in progress 97 Kaup Gurme Suresh Shetty Leading Counting in progress 98 Karkal V. Sunil Kumar Leading Counting in progress 99 Sringeri D. N. Jeevaraj - Counting in progress 100 Chikmagalur C T Ravi Leading Counting in progress 101 Tarikere D S Suresh Trailing Counting in progress 102 Kadur K S Prakash Leading Counting in progress 103 Chikkanayakanahalli J C Madhuswamy Leading Counting in progress 104 Tiptur B.C. Nagesh Trailing Counting in progress 105 Turuvekere Masala Jayaram Trailing Counting in progress 106 Kunigal D Krishna Kumar - Counting in progress 107 Tumkur City G B Jyothi Ganesh - Counting in progress 108 Tumkur Rural B Suresh Gowda Leading Counting in progress 109 Koratagere (SC) Anil Kumar, Retd. IAS Leading Counting in progress 110 Sira Dr. Rajesh Gowda - Counting in progress 111 Pavagada (SC) Krishna Nayak - Counting in progress 112 Madhugiri LC Nagaraj - Counting in progress 113 Gauribidanur Dr. Shashidhar - Counting in progress 114 Bagepalli C Muniraju Leading Counting in progress 115 Chikkaballapur Dr. K. Sudhakar Leading Counting in progress 116 Chintamani Venu Gopal - Counting in progress 117 Srinivaspur Gunjuru Srinivas Reddy - Counting in progress 118 Mulbagal (SC) Shigehalli Sundar - Counting in progress 119 Bangarapet (SC) M. Narayanswamy - Counting in progress 120 Kolar Varthur Prakash - Counting in progress 121 Malur KS Manjunath Gowda - Counting in progress 122 Yelahanka S.R. Vishwanath Leading Counting in progress 123 K R Puram BA Basavaraj - Counting in progress 124 Byatarayanapura Thammesh Gowda - Counting in progress 125 Yeshvanthapura S T Somashekar Trailing Counting in progress 126 Rajarajeshwarinagar Munirathna Naidu Trailing Counting in progress 127 Dasarahalli S Muniraju Leading Counting in progress 128 Mahalakshmi Layout K Gopalaiah Trailing Counting in progress 129 Malleshwaram C N Ashwathnarayana Trailing Counting in progress 130 Pulakeshinagar (SC) Murali Trailing Counting in progress 131 Sarvagnanagar Padmanabha Reddy Leading Counting in progress 132 C.V. Raman Nagar (SC) S. Raghu Leading Counting in progress 133 Shivajinagar N. Chandra - Counting in progress 134 Shanti Nagar Shiva Kumar Trailing Counting in progress 135 Gandhi Nagar A R Sapthagiri Gowda Leading Counting in progress 136 Rajaji Nagar S. Suresh Kumar - Counting in progress 137 Vijay Nagar H Raveendra Trailing Counting in progress 138 Chamrajpet Bhaskar Rao, IPS - Counting in progress 139 Chickpet Uday Garudachar Leading Counting in progress 140 Basavanagudi Ravisubramanya Leading Counting in progress 141 Padmanaba Nagar R. Ashoka Leading Counting in progress 142 B.T.M. Layout Sridhar Reddy - Counting in progress 143 Jayanagar C K Ramamurthy Trailing Counting in progress 144 Bommanahalli Sathish Reddy Leading Counting in progress 145 Bangalore South M Krishnappa Leading Counting in progress 146 Anekal (SC) Hullalli Srinivas - Counting in progress 147 Hosakote M.T.B. Nagraj - Counting in progress 148 Devanahalli (SC) Pilla Munishamappa - Counting in progress 149 Doddaballapur Dhiraj Muniraju Leading Counting in progress 150 Nelamangala (SC) Sapthagiri Naik - Counting in progress 151 Magadi Prasad Gowda - Counting in progress 152 Ramanagara Goutham Gowda Trailing Counting in progress 153 Kanakapura R. Ashok - Counting in progress 154 Channapatna CP Yogeshwar Trailing Counting in progress 155 Malavalli (SC) Muniraju - Counting in progress 156 Maddur S P Swamy - Counting in progress 157 Melukote Dr. Indresh Kumar - Counting in progress 158 Mandya Ashok Jayaram - Counting in progress 159 Shrirangapattana Indavalu Sachidananda - Counting in progress 160 Nagamangala Sudha Shivaram - Counting in progress 161 Krishnarajpet Dr. K.C. Narayanagowda - Counting in progress 162 Belur Hullalli K Suresh Trailing Counting in progress 163 Hassan J Preetham Gowda Trailing Counting in progress 164 Holenarasipura Devaraje Gowda - Counting in progress 165 Arkalgud Yoga Ramesh - Counting in progress 166 Sakleshpur (SC) Cement Manju Leading Counting in progress 167 Belthangady Harish Poonja Leading Counting in progress 168 Moodabidri Umanath Kotian Leading Counting in progress 169 Mangalore City North Y. Bharat Shetty Leading Counting in progress 170 Mangalore City South Vedavyas Kamath Leading Counting in progress 171 Mangalore Sathish Kumpala Trailing Counting in progress 172 Bantval Rajesh Naik Leading Counting in progress 173 Puttur Asha Thimmappa Trailing Counting in progress 174 Sullia (SC) Bhagirathi Murulya Leading Counting in progress 175 Madikeri M P Appachu Ranjan Trailing Counting in progress 176 Virajpet K G Bopaiah Trailing Counting in progress 177 Piriyapatna C. H. Vijayashankar - Counting in progress 178 Krishnarajanagara Venkatesh Hosalli Leading Counting in progress 179 Hunsur Devarahalli Somashekhar - Counting in progress 180 Nanjangud (SC) B. Harshavardhan - Counting in progress 181 Chamundeshwari Kaveesh Gowda Trailing Counting in progress 182 Chamaraja L. Nagendra Trailing Counting in progress 183 Narasimharaja Sandesh Swami - Counting in progress 184 Varuna V. Somanna Trailing Counting in progress 185 T. Narasipur (SC) Dr. Revanna - Counting in progress 186 Hanur Dr. Preetham Nagappa - Counting in progress 187 Kollegal (SC) N. Mahesh - Counting in progress 188 Chamarajanagar V. Somanna - Counting in progress 189 Gundlupet C.S. Niranjan Kumar Trailing Counting in progress 190 Devar Hippargi Somanagouda Patil (Sasanur) Counting in progress 191 Basavana Bagevadi SK Bellubbi Counting in progress 192 Indi Kasagouda Biradar Counting in progress 193 Gurmitkal Lalitha Anapur Counting in progress 194 Bidar Eshwar Singh Thakur Counting in progress 195 Bhalki Prakash Khandre Counting in progress 196 Gangawati Paranna Munavalli Counting in progress 197 Kalghatgi Nagaraj Chabbi Counting in progress 198 Hangal Shivaraj Sajjanar Counting in progress 199 Haveri (SC) Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar Counting in progress 200 Harapanahalli Karunakara Reddy Counting in progress 201 Davanagere North Lokikere Nagaraj Trailing Counting in progress 202 Davanagere South Ajay Kumar Trailing Counting in progress 203 Mayakonda (SC) Basavaraja Naik Trailing Counting in progress 204 Channagiri Shiv Kumar Counting in progress 205 Byndoor Gururaj Gantihole Counting in progress 206 Mudigere (SC) Deepak Doddaiah Counting in progress 207 Gubbi SD Dileep Kumar Counting in progress 208 Sidlaghatta Ramachandra Gowda Counting in progress 209 Kolar Gold Field (SC) Ashwini Sampangi Counting in progress 210 Shravanabelagola Chidananda Counting in progress 211 Arsikere GV Basavaraju Counting in progress 212 Heggadadevankote Krishna Naik Counting in progress 213 Nagthan (SC) Sanjeev Aihole - Counting in progress 214 Sedam Rajkumar Patil Trailing Counting in progress 215 Koppal Manjula Amaresh Counting in progress 216 Ron Kalakappa Bandi Counting in progress 217 Hubli-Dharwad-Central Mahesh Tenginakai Leading Counting in progress 218 Hagaribommanahalli (SC) B Ramanna Counting in progress 219 Hebbal Katta Jagadish - Counting in progress 220 Govindraj Nagar Umesh Shetty Trailing Counting in progress 221 Mahadevapura (SC) Manjula Aravind Limbavali Leading Counting in progress 222 Krishnaraja Srivatsa Counting in progress 223 Shivamogga Channabasappa Leading Counting in progress 224 Manvi B V Nayak - Counting in progress