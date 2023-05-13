Karnataka election results: BJP routed, see which ministers lost and who won
May 13, 2023 08:38 PM IST
The BJP on Saturday saw a poor performance in the Karnataka assembly elections as its opposition Congress managed to bag majority seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday saw a poor performance in the Karnataka assembly elections as its opposition Congress managed to bag majority seats. While Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai won the Shivamogga seat, the BJP won nearly over 60 seats. At the time of publishing, the Congress has won 134 seats and is leading in two others. The BJP bagged only 64 seats and is leading in one more.
Also read: Karnataka: Cong makes inroads into BJP’s strongholds of Dharwad, Uttara Kannada
Here is the list of BJP ministers who won and their seats:
- Basavaraj Bommai - Shivamogga
- Araga Jnanendra - Teerthahalli
- CC Patil - Gadag
- Prabhu Chauhan - Owrad
- ST Someshekheer - Yashwanthpur
- Byrati Basavaraj - KR Puram
- Gopalaiah - Mahalakshmi layout
- Shashikala Jolle - Nippani
- Sunil Kumar - Karkala
- Munirathna - Rajrajeshwari Nagar
- Shivaram Hebbar - Yellapur
List of BJP ministers who lost and their seats:
- V Sommanna - Varuna and Chamarajanagar seats
- BS Sriramulu - Bellary
- Madhuswamy - Chikkanayakanahally
- Govinda Karajol - Mudhol
- K Sudhakar - Chickaballapur
- MTB Nagaraj - Hoskote
- BC Patil - Hirekerur
- Murugesh Nirani - Beelagi
- KC Narayangowda - KR Pete
- BC Nagesh - Tipur
- Shankar Patil - Navalgund
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times