Karnataka election results: BJP routed, see which ministers lost and who won

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday saw a poor performance in the Karnataka assembly elections as its opposition Congress managed to bag majority seats. While Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai won the Shivamogga seat, the BJP won nearly over 60 seats. At the time of publishing, the Congress has won 134 seats and is leading in two others. The BJP bagged only 64 seats and is leading in one more.

Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)(HT_PRINT)