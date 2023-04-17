BJP to unleash PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath in Karnataka before election: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Karnataka's Udupi on May 4 to attend a conference of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, sources in the party told PTI. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to accompany the prime minister. According to report, a huge function will be arranged in the city for PM Modi's visit.



The prime minister's visit to Udupi, a coastal Karnataka district, assumes significance ahead of the polls. The Udupi Chikmagluru Lok Sabha seat has eight assembly seats, four in Udupi and five in Chikmagluru. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP had won seven out of eight seats.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address at least 15-20 rallies ahead of the elections. "We are hoping that PM Modi holds between 15-20 rallies in Karnataka ahead of May 10 polling," a BJP leader told ANI.



The BJP is banking on Yogi Adityanath in a bid to consolidate the Hindu vote bank in the coastal district. In the 2018 assembly elections, Adityanath had campaigned in the southern state. After leading the BJP to a second straight win in Uttar Pradesh last year, he is among the star campaigners of the saffron party in state elections.



Karnataka goes to polls in a single phase election on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Prime minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)