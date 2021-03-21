Karnataka farmers should lay siege on Bengaluru just like Delhi: Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that the farming community in Karnataka should continue the protests against the new farm laws and lay siege to Bengaluru in the same way that farmers had done in Delhi.

“You have to make a Delhi inside Karnataka, make Bengaluru into Delhi and surround the city from all four sides,” Tikait told a protest rally in Shivamogga, about 320 km from Bengaluru on Sunday.

Shivamogga is the home district of Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

“The protest must be done with tractors and not with any other vehicle,” he added.

The statements come a day ahead of planned protests by the farming community in Karnataka who have lent support to those agitating for over three months in Delhi.

In Karnataka, the Raitha Sangha has extended its support to their brethren in Delhi, by organising protests in the state which has endorsed the farm laws.

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka has stood firmly behind its central leadership in supporting the contentious laws. The state government has also proposed several contentious reforms including the decision to allow people with non-agricultural backgrounds to purchase farm lands and easier conversion of land for industries and other requirements.

The farming community from Punjab, Haryana and other parts have been camping around the borders of the national capital demanding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government should repeal the laws.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government has introduced amendments to several laws governing aspects like minimum support price (MSP) and other contentious changes. The Centre has proposed these changes as part of its plans to introduce agricultural reforms.

“Unless the three laws are repealed, a law related to the MSP, you need to continue this agitation in Karnataka as well,” Tikait said.

He added that agitation will have to continue against several unpopular laws mooted by the Centre that threatens to grab lands from farmers forcing them to work as daily wagers in factories. He added that there were many such laws in the pipeline relating to milk, electricity, seeds and fertilizers which were also being prepared to be introduced.

He referred to the privatisation of nationalized banks which would result in a situation that farmers, who availed loans through Kisan Credit Cards by pledging lands, be forced to part with it.

The farmer agitation has resonated with several people apart from the farming community in India, attracting global attention from celebrities like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and several others.

Right wing groups have termed the actions of several groups as anti-national with an aim to disrupt peace and harmony in the country by stalling all efforts to find a resolution to the developing crisis.