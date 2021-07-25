Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Karnataka floods: 9 dead, 3 missing in disaster-hit areas, says minister
india news

Karnataka floods: 9 dead, 3 missing in disaster-hit areas, says minister

Karnataka floods: The state sounded a red alert on Friday night in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu. An orange alert was also raised in the Belagavi and Dharwad districts.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Officials said that the flooding seen in northern Karnataka and Goa was the worst since 1982. (HT PHOTO)

Nine people were killed and three others are missing in the flood-affected regions of Karnataka as heavy rain lashed the state, revenue minister R Ashok told reporters on Sunday. The weather department has issued a red alert for seven districts in the coastal areas of Karnataka, predicting three more days of rainfall.

"Nine people have died and three people are missing in flood-affected regions of Karnataka," state revenue minister R Ashok was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Karnataka disaster management officials earlier confirmed three casualties in rain-related incidents. Among the deaths reported since July 22, four are from Uttara Kannada district, two from Belagavi, and one each from Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, and Kodagu.

Thousands of people were evacuated from danger zones after eight landslides, including one that derailed a train, were witnessed a day prior. In Karnataka, 31,360 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas, while 22,417 are taking shelter in 237 relief camps. According to data shared by the state disaster management authority, 283 villages in 45 taluks have been lashed by rains, affecting a population of 36,498.

Karnataka sounded a red alert on Friday night in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu. An orange alert was also raised in the Belagavi and Dharwad districts.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday directed the district in-charge ministers to stay put in their respective districts and monitor the relief and rescue operations in the areas. The chief minister will be travelling to the rain and flood-affected border district of Belagavi in north Karnataka on Sunday to assess the situation there, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement.

karnataka karnataka floods bs yediyurappa rain alert flood relief
