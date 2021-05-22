Karnataka govt extends lockdown till June 7

Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Friday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till 6 am on June 7.

The CM has also announced free treatment for those infected with Mucormycosis, more commonly known as black fungus, in government hospitals. There are at least 97 cases of people infected with black fungus in Karnataka, according to the officials.

“Coronavirus is spreading across the state and to control it strict restrictions were decided to be in force till May 24. However, after reviewing the opinions of experts, the restrictions have been extended by 14 days from 24 May till 6 am on June 7. Due to these restrictions and the cooperation by the people towards the decisions of the government, the spread of the virus is coming under control day-by-day,” Yediyurappa said, after almost an hour-long meeting with cabinet ministers and other senior officials.

Yediyurappa said that the existing relaxations, including the opening of essential shops and services from 6 am to 10 am, will remain in force.

The extension of the lockdown comes at a time when Karnataka has seen stability in its daily Covid-19 infections, according to government data.

Karnataka reported 32,218 new infections in 24 hours on Thursday. It also reported 52,581 recoveries, which have brought down the active cases to 514,238, according to the health bulletin. The positivity rate continued to remain high at 24.22%. The state recorded 353 more deaths as the fatality rate remained at 1.09%.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru on Friday recorded 9591 new infections and 129 deaths. The other districts of Karnataka, which are on high alert after indications that the surge will now move towards rural areas, have also seen a spike in infections and fatalities. Ballari, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada, and Mysuru are among the worst hit, recording 23, 20, 16, 22, and 12 deaths respectively.

CM Yediyurappa had announced a ₹1,250 crore financial package, majorly targeted at unorganised workers two days ago, Hindustan Times reported.

“The lockdown will be successful only if aggressive containment (testing, isolation & tracking) is done simultaneously. Both measures hand-in-hand could have a reasonable effect on flattening the curve,” Giridhara R Babu, epidemiologist, and professor at the Public Health Foundation of India and member of Karnataka’s technical advisory committee (TAC), said in a post on Twitter.