Karnataka govt seeks more Covid vaccine doses from Centre, funds to upgrade PHCs

Bengaluru: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai along Karnataka state health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and sought additional funds from the Centre to upgrade and modernise primary health centres (PHCs) under the National Health Mission (NHM), said Sudhakar’s office in a statement. Apart from this, the government also sought more Covid-19 vaccines for Karnataka as it aims to inoculate 70% of its population with the second dose by December-end.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Karnataka government is planning to upgrade and modernise all PHCs in the state and we have sought additional allocation under NHM for the purpose. The Centre has responded positively to our request,” Sudhakar told reporters after the meeting.

The minister said he has also discussed about strengthening trauma care, secondary and tertiary care in all districts across the state.

The health minister further said that Mandaviya appreciated Karnataka’s efforts in Covid-19 management. State has an inventory of over 5 million doses of vaccine and has achieved 82 per cent coverage in first dose and 37 per cent coverage in second dose among eligible population. Sudhakar said the state government is awaiting Centre’s guidelines on vaccinating children.

“The vaccine for children is in trial phase and the Centre will soon decide after discussing with vaccine-manufacturers. We must not let our guard down against the pandemic,” the minister said keeping in view the approaching festival season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the state is conducting about 100,000 Covid tests everyday and the positivity rate is less than 0.4 per cent. So, there is no need to panic, said Sudhakar.

Bommai after the meeting with Mandaviya informed that Centre has assured it will supply more Covid-19 vaccines to Karnataka. “The minister assured us that he will give more (vaccines) if required. We have a stock of 5.1 million doses and a special drive is being undertaken. We are focusing on giving the second dose to people,” Bommai said.