HC rejects Shivakumar’s petition against prosecution sanction given in assets case

Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who had questioned the legality of the state government's move, had filed an application seeking cancellation of the order for a CBI probe.

The Karnataka high court on Thursday dismissed state Congress president DK Shivakumar’s plea challenging the state government’s decision seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to prosecute him in a disproportionate assets case.

Shivakumar, who had questioned the legality of the state government’s move, had filed an application seeking cancellation of the order for a CBI probe.

Hearing the arguments of both sides, the single-judge bench led by Justice Natarajan dismissed the petition.

In 2017, the income tax (IT) department had conducted searches on several properties belonging to Shivakumar. The Enforcement Directorate had begun its investigation based on the IT probe.

In 2019, the BS Yeddyurappa government had sanctioned an investigation against Shivakumar. In 2020, the CBI had also registered an FIR with the permission of the state government.

Based on this case, the bench headed by Natarajan dismissed the petition filed by Shivakumar, challenging the permission to prosecute him.

Earlier, the CBI had assessed the property after the Karnataka Congress chief had made a statement that he is a farmer and that he got his income from agriculture.

Days before the state assembly elections, the high court order is seen as a setback for Shivakumar, who is busy campaigning. Shivakumar is contesting the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections from the Kanakapura Assembly constituency in Ramanagara district.

According to the affidavit filed by Shivakumar, his total assets and those of his family members has been pegged at a combined value of ₹1,414 crore. Shivakumar holds 12 bank accounts, some of which are jointly managed by his brother DK Suresh.

He also has a loan amounting to ₹225 crores, his affidavit states further. Shivakumar has only one car in his name, a Toyota priced at ₹830,000.

The immovable properties in the name of the Congress leader are worth ₹970 crore, whereas those in the name of his wife Usha are worth ₹113.38 crore.

Immovable properties in the name of his son Akash are worth ₹54.33 crore. The total assets in Shivakumar’s name are valued at ₹1,214.93 crore and those in the name of his wife and son are worth ₹133 crore and ₹66 crore, respectively.

Shivakumar declared his annual income at ₹14.24 crore whereas his wife’s annual income is ₹1.9 crore.

In his affidavit for the 2013 assembly polls, the assets held by the Congress leader’s family were valued at ₹251 crore, while in the 2018 affidavit, the combined value of the property held by his kin was pegged at ₹840 crore.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes is scheduled on May 13.

