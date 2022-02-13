Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka hijab row: Schools till 10th standard reopen on Monday, announces CM
Karnataka hijab row: Schools till 10th standard reopen on Monday, announces CM

Hijab row: The Karnataka government has deferred reopening higher educational institutions till February 16
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools up to tenth standard will reopen on Monday(PTI)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 03:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Amid the hijab row, the Karnataka government has announced that the schools up to tenth standard will reopen on Monday across the state, news agency ANI reported. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement, this amid the raging hijab controversy that has hit the southern state. 

“I've instructed the DCs, SPs and school administrations to conduct a peace committee meeting. Schools for higher classes and degree colleges will re-open after reviewing the situation,” ANI quoted the chief minister as saying inn Hubbali. 

The Bommai government deferred the reopening of these institutes despite the Karnataka High Court's interim order which had advised that the schools and colleges to be reopened. In it interim order on Thursday, the Karnataka High Court had restrained the students from wearing hijab or any religious attire till pending orders. The high court will resume hearing on Monday. Read: Hijab row: Student moves SC challenging high court's 'restrain' orderMeanwhile, the Karnataka government has banned all protests around educational institutions in the state. In fact, the police personnel also carried out a flag march in Udupi on Friday to prevent any flare-up following the high court's interim order.Read: Where Karnataka hijab row stands now: 5 things high court's interim order says

