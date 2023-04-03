Pregnant woman dies in Karnataka’s Kolar; family alleges medical negligence

The Karnataka police on Monday registered a case against the doctors at the Bangarapet government hospital in Kolar district after a family alleged that their negligence had led to the death of a pregnant woman, officials said. Meanwhile, the district health officer has ordered a probe into the matter. The deceased woman’s relatives protested in front of the Bangarapet government hospital on Sunday, demanding action against the doctors and the hospital staff. (HT Photo)

The woman, identified as Bharathi (26), a resident of Vijayanagara layout in Bangarapet city, gave birth to her second child at the hospital, but died within hours on Sunday.

“This is the second delivery of my wife. We never expected that she would die. She was healthy and responding to the treatment, but negligence of the doctors claimed her life,” her husband Manjunath told reporters.

Manjunath and her relatives protested in front of the hospital on Sunday, demanding strict action against the doctors and the hospital staff.

The family claimed that the doctors allegedly gave her an injection and later performed a cesarean on her. She suffered breathing problems after the injection and her condition worsened. She was allegedly instructed to be taken to a private hospital. While the family members took her to a private hospital, she died on the way, they said.

Kolar district health officer Dr Jagadeesh said, “I have not received any complaint from the patient’s family. I heard the news and ordered a detailed enquiry.”

He said that a committee headed by district reproductive child health officer (RCHO) Dr Vijay Kumar and two other doctors has been formed to probe the incident.

The committee has been asked to submit a report in the next three days. “At this stage, we can’t ascertain the reason of death. Only after receiving the autopsy report, we will get a clear picture,” he added.

“Following a complaint by the woman’s husband, Manjunath, we have registered a case under CrPC 174. We are waiting for the report of the doctors’ committee to take action,” Bangarapet police inspector B Sanjeevarayappa said.