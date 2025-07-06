Karnataka man dies after falling into fire pit during Muharram ritual

A Karnataka man tragically died after falling into a fire pit on Sunday during Muharram celebrations in Raichur district. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved, said Lingasur Police. A man tragically died in Karnataka after falling into a ritual fire pit during Muharram celebrations.(HT Photo)

The 40-year-old victim, identified as Hanumanth, was preparing for the festival when he accidentally fell into the fire pit used in a key ritual during Muharram. According to the police, cited by news agency ANI, he was taken to the Laigasur Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In a separate incident in Bihar, at least one person was killed and 24 others were injured due to electrocution during a Muharram procession in Darbhanga district on Saturday evening.

Darbhanga District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said the accident happened when a portion of the tazia came in contact with a high-tension electric wire while the procession was passing through Kakorha village under the jurisdiction of Sakatpur police station.

"One person died and 24 others were injured in the incident," he told PTI.

He added, “The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition was stated to be out of danger.” District administration officials and police personnel at the scene immediately rushed the victims to the nearest hospital.

Security beefed up across country

Muharram is being observed this year on Sunday, July 6. Security has been tightened across the country, including in New Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, in anticipation of large processions.

In Delhi, the police have implemented detailed traffic arrangements to ensure public safety and smooth vehicular movement.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said, "As Muharram is on June 6 in Delhi, we have set up detailed arrangements for traffic. It will be our job to provide diversions to the traffic, and the public should feel minimal inconvenience. When the procession is underway, we will provide some diversion for it. Detailed arrangements have been issued, and we will remain in the fields to closely monitor the Muharram procession..."

Gupta also mentioned that preparations are underway for the Kanwar Yatra, another major religious event that draws lakhs of devotees.