Karnataka minister’s comments about origins of Hinduism stir fresh row

Karnataka minister G Parameshwara’s comments about the origins of Hinduism have stirred a fresh row even as a case has been registered against his ministerial colleague Priyank Kharge and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly outraging religious feelings over their remarks about the sanatana dharma. Karnataka minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

A case was earlier registered in Jharkhand over Stalin’s remark on Saturday that “sanatana dharma should be eradicated” even as he doubled down on it.

Speaking at an event marking the Teachers’ Day on Tuesday, Parameshwara said the question of who started Hinduism is still a mystery. He referred to other religions and their historical backgrounds and said the inception of Hinduism remains shrouded in uncertainty. “In the history of the world, there are many religions. When was the Hindu religion founded?...who gave birth to Hinduism is still a question mark and continues to remain unanswered.”

He added Buddhism and Jainism were born in India while Christianity and Islam came from outside. “The essence of all these religions means goodwill for mankind,” said Parameshwara.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Kota Srinivas Poojary denounced Parameshwara’s “distasteful statement”. “There are several pressing issues in the state. Instead of addressing them, Parameshwara has made a distasteful statement. To suggest that there is no historical basis for the Hindu religion is truly unwarranted, and we had not expected such a statement from him.”

He said the statement highlights the ruling Congress’s mindset. “...such statements seem aimed at appeasing a specific community.”

BJP leader N Ravi Kumar said the statement was an attempt to ridicule the Hindu religion. “Parameshwara...questioned the existence of the Hindu religion. ...Hinduism is like an ocean, incomparable to any other religion. It is a faith revered by all communities and has been followed for countless ages,” he said.

BJP Member of Parliament DV Sadananda Gowda said Hinduism serves as the basis of all religions. “The roots of Hinduism are untraceable. It dates back thousands of years, unlike other religions that emerged later. ...various beliefs have branched from it [Hinduism].”

BJP legislator CN Ashwath said Parameshwara and his associates were being influenced by Left-wing ideologies while accusing them of attempting to undermine India’s culture and traditions. “...[they] want to destroy the culture and tradition of our country Bharat... He [Parameshwara] should realise that such arrogance is not good for him.”

Ashwath challenged Parameshwara to speak about other religions if he had the guts. “Let him not insult our dharma. If he is not happy, let him quit this dharma...who is stopping him?”

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar evaded a question about the fresh controversy, saying he was a proud Indian.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Priyank Kharge, who backed the Tamil Nadu minister’s comment about sanatan dharma, were booked for outraging religious feelings and promoting enmity between different religious groups.

Kharge said he did not care. “They can do what they want. My statement is very clear. It is not against any particular religion. I said any religion that does not preach equality is not a religion. The Constitution is my religion. If Uttar Pradesh has a problem, I do not see it as mine.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON