It’s not for Vastu: Karnataka minister explains why he travels 340km to office

Karnataka Public Works Minister HD Revanna commutes a gruelling 340 km every day for work from his hometown to Bengaluru and back, but insists it has nothing to do with either astrology or “Vaastu”.

The elder brother of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy cites non-availability of a government bungalow as the reason for undertaking the tedious journey.

Media reports suggested that his urge for a Vaastu compliant home prompted Revanna to travel from Holenarasipura to the state capital, a one way distance of 170km, every day by his car, ignoring the advice of his father and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

Revanna, however, dismissed the reports.

“I am born under Swati Nakshatra. Things like Vaastu don’t affect those born under this star. Even black magic or spell does not work on us. It boomerangs on people trying black magic on those born under this Nakshatra,” said Revanna.

The minister said he was forced to travel such a long distance every day because the government has not allotted him living quarters.

“Had they (government) given me a house, I would have certainly stayed here (in Bengaluru). They have not given me quarters even in the Legislators’ Home. I am ready to live wherever they want me to stay. Because they haven’t given me a house, I am travelling 340 km every day,” he told PTI.

He said the quarters allotted to him at Legislators’ Home earlier has been locked and the bungalow assigned to him is still occupied by the previous PWD minister HCMahadevappa.

“Until he vacates, I cannot go and stay there. We cannot remove somebody forcibly,” said Revanna.

If someone thought that undertaking such a long trip every day would take a toll on the 61-year-old Revanna’s health, he has a different story to tell.

The JD(S) leader said it helps him keep his sugar levels under check and reduces body ache.

No matter when he reaches Holenarasipura at night, Revanna gets up at 5 am, gets ready, offers prayers at five temples, meets people who throng his residence with grievances, and leaves for Bengaluru at 8am.

The Deve Gowda family’s fancy for Vaastu and abiding faith in astrology is well known.

Before Kumaraswamy’s oath-taking ceremony, the entire family went on a pilgrimage to places like Tirupati, Sharada temple and Shankaracharya Peetha in Sringeri.

A couple of days ago, Revanna took a priest to task for wrongly performing the groundbreaking ceremony of a women’s hostel at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Revanna scolded the priest for not even knowing which direction the ritual should be performed.